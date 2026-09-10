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Trump's Dubious Claim That Two 'Big Strong' Firemen Carried Him Away From Danger On 9/11 Sparks Hilariously Fitting Memes

Donald Trump; meme showing firefighters carrying Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; @AnnieforTruth/X

On Tuesday, President Trump claimed that two firefighters picked him up and rushed him away from a building they thought was about to collapse after the 9/11 attacks, despite there being no evidence that Trump was anywhere near Ground Zero that day—and it's sparked a flurry of epic memes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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After President Donald Trump dubiously claimed that two firefighters picked him up and rushed him away from a building they thought was about to collapse after the September 11 terror attacks, social media users reacted with a flurry of memes to mock his latest lie about the event.

Trump made the claim during Tuesday’s Tunnel to Towers event on the Ellipse. He said that firefighters had actually pulled him to safety after hearing that a building would collapse near Ground Zero.

Without specifying where exactly the incident occurred, Trump said:

“I’ll never forget two firemen, we thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen, big, strong guys. And I’m not the smallest guy in the world. They grabbed me under the arm, said, ‘Got to get out of here.'"
“They literally lifted me up. This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up, and they started running with me. I said, ‘Fellas, I can run myself.’ But they were amazing. But they thought it was coming down but it didn't come down. U.S. steel."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

But Trump has a history of lying about September 11.

Back in 2021, Trump claimed "two big firemen" pulled him to safety after he predicted a nearby building would collapse, suggesting that his own prescience ultimately saved him and others. At the time, he said "We were hearing creaks, I've never forgotten it, it was I think the United States Steel Building it was called at the time, and it's 50 stories tall, and we heard creaks."

Trump claimed he "said 'that building is going to come down,' and two big firemen grabbed me, and grabbed other people, and they just moved out of that area." In fact, Trump was miles away from the site of the attacks that day and did not visit the site for the first time until several days later.

The commentary and memes came flying immediately.


For what it's worth, Trump took to Truth Social to deny lying about the story, even going so far as to attack New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whom he referred to as "Maggot":

"Everything I said was exactly accurate and, to prove the point, I am attaching clips of me there with numerous of my people, including my then Head of Security, Matthew Calamari, who has confirmed that very sad trip to Lower Manhattan, many times, to many different Journalists, but it’s a story that just won’t die."
"The Fake News doesn’t want to listen, even when they know their story is false. That’s why their approval ratings are at an All Time LOW, but mine are VERY HIGH! ... Hagerman, unattractive both inside and out, fully knows that her story is made up. She knows less about me than the average reporter 'on the beat.'"
"I haven’t spoken to her in a long time, and certainly there was no 'fact checking' for her story — There never is! Let her reveal her sources, because they don’t exist. Again, speeches are not made at the New York event and, even if they were, I never asked to speak. Fake News is getting worse and worse in the U.S.A."
"It’s very important to comment so that people understand what liars and scoundrels these so-called 'journalists' are. They’re angry, and sick, over the fact that I won the Presidential Election three times! I hereby demand a retraction from Maggot, and also, for whoever wrote the fake story for New York Magazine."
"Again, check out the clips of me at the World Trade Center site. I was there as soon as the Law allowed."

You can see what Trump wrote below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

He just won't quit despite all the evidence, to the surprise of no one.

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