Skip to content

Sandra Bullock Just Epically Shaded Nicole Kidman's Ex-Husband Keith Urban's Music—And Fans Are Screaming

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Robert De Niro In Tears After Amy Poehler Thanks Him For Speaking Out Against Trump In Powerful Video

Amy Poehler; Robert De Niro
Good Hang/YouTube

Amy Poehler had some kind words for Hollywood icon Robert De Niro when he appeared on her Good Hang podcast, thanking him for standing up for minorities and for pushing back against President Trump's bigotry—and De Niro was visibly emotional.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 16, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

During the September 15 episode of her Good Hang podcast, Amy Poehler brought Robert De Niro to tears by thanking him for using his platform and gravitas to be an ally, advocate and activist for marginalized peoples.

She noted the Oscar-winning actor's vehement opposition to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Christian nationalist and white supremacist agenda, and the divisive rhetoric and bigoted propaganda being pushed by the Trump administration.

Poehler stated:

"I just personally want to thank you for doing what you do and speaking out in the way that you do about where we are in the world. There’s a lot of people that are asked to speak truth to power, and they’re usually members of the margins."
"They're people that are young, don’t really have as much currency or footing as other people. It’s often people of color. It’s often women."

Offering an analogy, Poehler shared:

"And to see a person like yourself, the age that you are and the status that you are, it reminds me of...the best way I can describe it is when someone’s giving a terrible speech at a wedding and they’re ruining the wedding."
"And the wedding is America and there’s another adult who says, 'We don’t talk like that. That’s not how you’re supposed to treat people. This is insane.' It makes everybody feel very safe."

Poehler concluded:

"I’ve seen you do it over and over again and I really appreciate it."

The comedic actor then noticed De Niro had become emotional over her words.

You can watch the moment here:

After pausing to get tissues for him, Poehler added:

"There’s not a lot of men in your position who do that, and white men of a certain age, like who, frankly, have a ton of power and don’t use that responsibility in a way that they could. So, thank you."

After saying he was upset by what's happening in the United States, De Niro added:

"You have to fight, because if you don’t fight, you’re not going to get anything."
"The negative feelings can be contagious too, but why not have courage and be contagious and stand up, and you might find out it’s not so difficult, and people will stop the nonsense that they’re doing."

Poehler concluded:

"When people like you do that, it makes it easier for other people to do it. So, thank you."

People added their appreciation for De Niro's vocal, public activism.

@dem8z; @rebeccagaguilar.com/Bluesky


@dem8z/Bluesky



@gena7125/Threads


@carolinabbfan/Bluesky


@fatimajcat/Threads


@anitalonjita/Threads


@cheryl2877/Bluesky

De Niro has won two Academy Awards and been nominated nine times.

His latest project is the Netflix crime thriller The Whisper Man, which premiered in August.

You can watch the full episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler featuring Robert De Niro here:

youtu.be

Latest News

Cher and Bob Mackie
Celebrities

Cher Leads Poignant Tributes To Iconic Fashion Designer Bob Mackie After His Death At 87

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Epically Fact-Checked After Claiming More People Watched His GOP Midterm Convention Than NFL Opener

Stephen Colbert; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert Had Hilarious Reaction After Being Asked About Trump Following Emmy Win

Kash Patel; Cory Booker
Trending

Cory Booker Compares 'Disgrace' Kash Patel To Failed Frat Boy In Epic Rant During Heated Senate Hearing

More from People/donald-trump

Katie Dippold at Apple TV's Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet held at Nya Studios West.
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Emmy-Winning 'Widow's Bay' Creator Went Viral Years Ago With Hilarious Halloween Photo—And Fans Are Obsessed

Forget lifting the curse on Widow’s Bay. After its night at the Emmys, Katie Dippold and company might want to keep whatever supernatural forces are working in their favor.

Apple TV’s horror-comedy premiered in April and stars Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis, the mayor of a small island town off the coast of New England. Determined to transform Widow’s Bay into a tourist destination, Loftis presses ahead despite locals warning that its sleepy seaside charm comes with some decidedly sinister baggage.

Keep Reading Show less
Gavin Newsom; screenshot from 60 Minutes
Sean Rayford/Getty Images; 60 Minutes/CBS

'60 Minutes' Caught 'Pardon Brokers' Offering Trump Pardons To Felons For A Hefty Fee—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is All Of Us

Presidential pardoning power has been part of the United States government since the first president. While most pardons are vetted through the Department of Justice, there is no set process required.

Friends, political allies, and family members have been pardoned by past presidential administrations. Many pardons have been controversial.

Keep Reading Show less
Pierce Brosnan
US Open

U.S. Open Goes Viral With Their Perfect Camera Shot After Spotting Pierce Brosnan In The Crowd For Men's Final

No one can resist a perfectly timed joke.

It's been a few years since the last James Bond installment, but most everyone is familiar with the suave and quick-witted secret service officer.

Keep Reading Show less
Mitch McConnell
Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Bizarre Video Of Mitch McConnell Being Loaded Into Car With Blank Expression Sparks Flurry Of Memes

Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's very spaced-out expression sparked a flurry of memes after he was filmed by TMZ being loaded into a car to go to the Senate after months of public questions surrounding his health.

The 84-year-old—who chairs the Senate Rules Committee—was found unconscious at his Washington residence in June, prompting an advanced life support response. Over the summer, his office said his condition was improving.

Keep Reading Show less
Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sydney Sweeney Criticized By Olympic Athletes For 'Sexualizing Women's Sport' With NSFW Sports Trading Ad—And Her Response Isn't Helping Things

At this point, Sydney Sweeney and ad campaign drama are becoming quite the power couple. This time, it involves sports betting, strategically placed equipment, and some seriously unimpressed Olympic athletes.

The controversy centers on Sweeney’s new campaign for sports prediction market Novig, appropriately—or perhaps ambitiously—titled Novig is Just Sports. In the commercial, the Euphoria actor appears mostly nude, using basketballs, footballs, boxing gloves, and other sporting equipment to cover herself while promoting the platform.

Keep Reading Show less