Robert De Niro In Tears After Amy Poehler Thanks Him For Speaking Out Against Trump In Powerful Video

During the September 15 episode of her Good Hang podcast, Amy Poehler brought Robert De Niro to tears by thanking him for using his platform and gravitas to be an ally, advocate and activist for marginalized peoples.
She noted the Oscar-winning actor's vehement opposition to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Christian nationalist and white supremacist agenda, and the divisive rhetoric and bigoted propaganda being pushed by the Trump administration.
Poehler stated:
"I just personally want to thank you for doing what you do and speaking out in the way that you do about where we are in the world. There’s a lot of people that are asked to speak truth to power, and they’re usually members of the margins."
"They're people that are young, don’t really have as much currency or footing as other people. It’s often people of color. It’s often women."
Offering an analogy, Poehler shared:
"And to see a person like yourself, the age that you are and the status that you are, it reminds me of...the best way I can describe it is when someone’s giving a terrible speech at a wedding and they’re ruining the wedding."
"And the wedding is America and there’s another adult who says, 'We don’t talk like that. That’s not how you’re supposed to treat people. This is insane.' It makes everybody feel very safe."
Poehler concluded:
"I’ve seen you do it over and over again and I really appreciate it."
The comedic actor then noticed De Niro had become emotional over her words.
You can watch the moment here:
After pausing to get tissues for him, Poehler added:
"There’s not a lot of men in your position who do that, and white men of a certain age, like who, frankly, have a ton of power and don’t use that responsibility in a way that they could. So, thank you."
After saying he was upset by what's happening in the United States, De Niro added:
"You have to fight, because if you don’t fight, you’re not going to get anything."
"The negative feelings can be contagious too, but why not have courage and be contagious and stand up, and you might find out it’s not so difficult, and people will stop the nonsense that they’re doing."
Poehler concluded:
"When people like you do that, it makes it easier for other people to do it. So, thank you."
People added their appreciation for De Niro's vocal, public activism.
@dem8z; @rebeccagaguilar.com/Bluesky
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De Niro has won two Academy Awards and been nominated nine times.
His latest project is the Netflix crime thriller The Whisper Man, which premiered in August.
You can watch the full episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler featuring Robert De Niro here: