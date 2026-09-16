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Apple TV Had The Perfect Billboard Message For Rhea Seehorn After Her Emmy Win For 'Pluribus'—And Fans Are Obsessed

Rhea Seehorn
Alberto Rodriguez/Deadline via Getty Images

Following Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn's Emmy win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series on Monday, Apple TV had the perfect billboard message ready for her.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 16, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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That's a wrap on the 2026 Primetime Emmys, and among the big winners were actor Rhea Seehorn, who took home the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Apple TV's Pluribus.

And the streaming platform had the perfect way to celebrate Seehorn's win, with the kind of reference to one of the show's central gags that only Apple could truly pull off.

In the show, Seehorn plays Carol Sturka, one of the last independent-thinking humans on Earth after everyone else has been merged into one global hive mind.

That hive mind regularly sends Sturka creepy, intrusive, single-sentence messages via various media. So of course there was only one way for Apple to give Seehorn her kudos.

Apple erected billboards throughout Los Angeles that read, "Congratulations, Carol," and fans are absolutely loving it—especially given the speed with which the streamer pulled it off.

One X user who spotted the billboard on LA's Venice Boulevard reported that she had just seen the billboard the evening before bearing a completely different ad.

Apple also used the show's onscreen message conceit to congratulate Carol on social media, as well, with a short video showing Carol celebrating alone before the message "Congratulations, Carol" appears onscreen.

For Seehorn, it was a big night, after multiple previous nominations and losses at the Emmys for Better Call Saul and Cooper's Bar. Accepting her award, Seehorn teared up with delight and gratitude, despite having popped an anti-anxiety medication before the show.

She joked to the audience:

“This is me on a beta blocker. It’s pretty bad."

She then heaped praise on the Academy and especially Pluribus' creator, Vince Gilligan, who also created Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

"Thank you, Vince Gilligan for giving me not only the role of a lifetime, but for creating sets where we all get to collaborate, and we are actually made to feel safe to take risks so that we get better as artists.”

She went on to thank her fellow cast and crew, before giving a special shout-out to her fellow nominees and actor Keri Russell in particular, with a tribute to the recently departed Gloria Steinem.

“All brilliant, brilliant performances."
"Keri Russell among them, who sent us a lovely gift and a card, quoting—sadly, we didn’t know that we would lose her so soon—Gloria Steinem, saying, ‘We are linked, not ranked, and I feel that way about all you women.'”

On social media, Pluribus fans were thrilled by the win—and especially Apple's congratulations for Seehorn.







Pluribus was one of the most nominated shows at this year's Emmys, with 18 nods and four wins, including Seehorn's. Its second season is scheduled for 2028.

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