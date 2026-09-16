Kash Patel Grilled After Bizarrely Attempting To Defend FBI's Relaxed Hiring Rules Around Bestiality

FBI Director Kash Patel raised eyebrows among the U.S. Senate and the public alike after he attempted to defend the FBI's relaxed hiring practices, particularly when it comes to individuals who've engaged in bestiality, a decision that confused Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy, who openly questioned "on what planet" this had been suggested.

Kennedy said he was just "trying to understand" a recent change in policy regarding bestiality, referring to the change in hiring practices that banned selecting new FBI trainees who've previously engaged in prostitution or bestiality, the act of raping and abusing animals.

At one point, Kennedy asked:

"If Joe participated in bestiality, not as the animal but as the human, don't you think he outta be disqualified?"

Patel replied:

"If he voluntarily did it, sure, but if he was trafficked into it—"

Kennedy was openly perplexed:

"How do you involuntarily do it?"

Patel said:

"In a lot of these cases, when human traffickers, who are some of the worst individuals on planet Earth, they don't just traffick you for prostitution, they traffick you for degrading acts of all kinds and they force you into that type of conduct."

"And some of these individuals would go on to be law enforcement officers who qualified to be law enforcement officers and later applied to the FBI."

Kennedy, clearly weirded out by the whole thing, then asked:

“When you saw bestiality — I say this with respect to the person who recommended it — why didn’t you just say, ‘What planet did you parachute in from? Why do I want to lead with my chin and get into bestiality?’”

Patel laughed and replied:

“That was my initial response, senator. But they then explained to me and showed me cases in which people were forced into it and had applied to the FBI, and so I thought they should be considered. It’s not an automatic disqualification. That’s all."

When Kennedy asked Patel if "is not telling us today if a human being had sex with an animal that they can still be an FBI agent," Patel agreed with Kennedy's suggestion that people who commit bestiality should "be in jail."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People were left scratching their heads along with Kennedy.









Kennedy and Patel's exchange came after Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin criticized the shift and said the recent policy changes included not just animal cruelty, calling both “extreme conduct.”

Durbin and lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee rejected the FBI's argument that the changes were necessary to combat a diminishing number of employees. The lawmakers said, “Attrition also cannot be the sole reason for this disturbing shift in standards, because the FBI appears to have changed its public document denoting employment eligibility standards on February 28, 2025."

That date is "just eight days after" Patel's confirmation, "to remove ‘engagement in prostitution or bestiality’ as an automatic disqualification." The lawmakers said that "although the Administration’s retributive and partisan purges had begun as soon as President Trump took office, February 2025 was long before the bulk of the drastic workforce reduction currently imperiling critical missions."