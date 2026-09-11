Jennifer Lawrence Just Joined Instagram With A Hilarious Video Warning For Fans—And We're Obsessed

Jennifer Lawrence has been such a pop-culture fixture for so long at this point that it seems impossible she's never really been on social media.

But it's true: The Oscar winner JUST finally joined Instagram on September 10, and her first post has fans cracking up.

Part of Lawrence's appeal, of course, has always been her irreverent, sardonic take on things, including celebrity itslef, and her first Insta video was no exception.

Lawrence issued a hilarious warning to her viewers that is all too relatable in these times: Gimme any guff and I'm outta here!

Lawrence instantly racked up more than 4 million followers in less than 24 hours, to whom she issued a stern heads-up:

“So yeah, I am giving it a shot and if anyone says anything negative I will quit immediately, no questions asked."

She then took it one step further.

"If anyone thinks something mean, I will know and I will quit.”

She then added to her Instagram Story in her trademark self-deprecating way:

“Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby. It’s me. I’m the baby.”

You heard the lady!

On social media, many found Lawrence's first stab at social media hilarious and quintessentially Millennial-core.





And perhaps unsurprisingly given her star power, her post even quickly became a meme of sorts.









Her post also got used to mock German footballer Jurgen Klopp, who gave a similar speech in July—except he was serious.









But being as insufferable as possible is kind of internet users' whole thing, so many people couldn't help but laugh at Lawrence's naivete.





Fans also noticed that Lawrence's friend and colleague Emma Stone also just joined Instagram—and both count Miss Piggy among the very short list of people they're following.

Lawrence and Stone have been developing a film with Oh Mary! phenomenon Cole Escola about the iconic Muppet for Disney.

Lawrence and Stone are said to be producing the film, with Escola writing the screenplay, which Lawrence has hinted centers around the concept of Miss Piggy getting "canceled" on social media.

Stone was rumored to actually be playing the Muppet at one point—a choice that would certainly be a bizarre one—but she shut the rumor down immediately.

Whatever the case, fans definitely took notice of both women joining Insta and immediately following the character.

As for the other accounts JLaw is following, it's basically a Hollywood who's who, from her co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Leonardo DiCaprio, to Martin Scorsese, the Kardashians, Amy Poehler and even Ms. Rachel.

Will Lawrence become the new Hollywood Insta influencer or delete her account within the week? Guess we'll all find out together!