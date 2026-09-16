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Sandra Bullock Just Epically Shaded Nicole Kidman's Ex-Husband Keith Urban's Music—And Fans Are Screaming

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock; Keith Urban
Therapuss/Netflix; Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During their joint interview on the Therapuss podcast, Practical Magic 2 stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman were asked for some advice from a fan who hates their boyfriend's music—and Bullock's shady response has fans cackling.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 16, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Ah, yes, Practical Magic: girlhood, magic, cottage core vibes, and spilling the tea on exes.

During their press tour for Practical Magic 2, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have dropped some serious lore about their personal lives, like not feeling fulfilled by winning an Oscar and maybe not being the biggest fan of an ex's music.

On the Therapuss podcast with host Jake Shane, Kidman and Bullock answered questions from audience members during one of the segments, which focused particularly on relationships.

One audience member submitted a question that really struck a chord:

"I literally hate my boyfriend's music."
"This would totally be fine if we weren't dating... but he always shows me his demos, plays live for me when he's working on something, etc., and I have to sit through the whole thing."
"I'm struggling because I don't want to lie to him. I also don't want to crush his spirits."

On the already light-hearted and admittedly messy episode, Bullock tried to answer and then quipped:

"Hmm, this is a tricky one."
"...Nicole?"

Bullock sat on the couch smirking while Kidman folded in half, laughing.

The joke was clearly in reference to Kidman's previous marriage and 2025 divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

Though she appeared to be supportive of Urban's career throughout their 19 years of marriage, fans couldn't help but be tickled over her reaction and even wonder how much she actually liked country music, based on Bullock's comment.

Trying to come back to the conversation and offer helpful advice, Kidman said while laughing:

"Find something you like in it."
"Give him a compliment! Something! Give him a bone."

You can watch the moment here:


Fans loved the reminder of how quick-witted Sandra Bullock is.









Regardless of how Kidman felt about country music during the almost two decades she was married to Urban, sometimes all you can do after a divorce is laugh.

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