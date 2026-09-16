Barack Obama Just Announced The Passing Of His Family's Beloved Dog Sunny—And His Beautiful Tribute Has Us Sobbing

Most who followed former President Obama's two-term presidency had a special place in their hearts not just for the President, Michelle Obama's advocacy, and their lovely daughters who grew up before our eyes, but also for their beloved dogs, Bo and Sunny.

Bo passed away in 2021, leaving behind Sunny as the family's sole dog. Now, the first family's Portuguese water dog passed away at the age of 13.

On Tuesday, the former President made the announcement, sharing photos of their beloved Sunny in various places around the White House property and even meeting Pope Francis.

The news struck not just the Obama family but all those who loved and supported them during their two terms and beyond, feeling by extension like they'd lost two of America's beloved pets.

Accompanied by a series of photos of Sunny, President Obama wrote:

"Yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family."

"We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us – including our first dog, Bo – immediately fell in love."

"We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds, and anything else that moved."

"And whereas the way to Bo’s heart usually involved a treat, Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing."

"She loved the girls, even if they were pestering her when she was napping. She loved our team, and would often follow them around, helping them on the job. She was fiercely protective of Bo, who she rightly sensed wasn’t always as alert and attentive as she was."

"She had her eccentricities: other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet."

"But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days."



"We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay."

You can read the tribute here:

Viewers expressed their deepest condolences, not just for the family's loss but for the dog they felt like they knew.

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

It's never easy to lose a pet, even when you're famous. But the loss of famous pets is felt much more widely, and it's always sad to imagine a family member, at least by extension, crossing the Rainbow Bridge.