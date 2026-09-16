Skip to content

International Competition Sparks Heated Debate After World Champion Athlete Soils Herself And Is Still Allowed To Finish

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Barack Obama Just Announced The Passing Of His Family's Beloved Dog Sunny—And His Beautiful Tribute Has Us Sobbing

Former President Barack Obama; Sunny, the Obamas' family dog
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/POOL/AFP/Getty Images; Leslie E. Kossoff-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama announced in a heartfelt tribute that his family's dog Sunny passed away on Tuesday.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 16, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Most who followed former President Obama's two-term presidency had a special place in their hearts not just for the President, Michelle Obama's advocacy, and their lovely daughters who grew up before our eyes, but also for their beloved dogs, Bo and Sunny.

Bo passed away in 2021, leaving behind Sunny as the family's sole dog. Now, the first family's Portuguese water dog passed away at the age of 13.

On Tuesday, the former President made the announcement, sharing photos of their beloved Sunny in various places around the White House property and even meeting Pope Francis.

The news struck not just the Obama family but all those who loved and supported them during their two terms and beyond, feeling by extension like they'd lost two of America's beloved pets.

Accompanied by a series of photos of Sunny, President Obama wrote:

"Yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family."
"We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us – including our first dog, Bo – immediately fell in love."
"We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds, and anything else that moved."
"And whereas the way to Bo’s heart usually involved a treat, Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing."
"She loved the girls, even if they were pestering her when she was napping. She loved our team, and would often follow them around, helping them on the job. She was fiercely protective of Bo, who she rightly sensed wasn’t always as alert and attentive as she was."
"She had her eccentricities: other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet."
"But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days."
"We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay."

You can read the tribute here:

Viewers expressed their deepest condolences, not just for the family's loss but for the dog they felt like they knew.

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

@barackobama/Instagram

It's never easy to lose a pet, even when you're famous. But the loss of famous pets is felt much more widely, and it's always sad to imagine a family member, at least by extension, crossing the Rainbow Bridge.

Latest News

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock; Keith Urban
Celebrities

Sandra Bullock Just Epically Shaded Nicole Kidman's Ex-Husband Keith Urban's Music—And Fans Are Screaming

Rhea Seehorn
Celebrities

Apple TV Had The Perfect Billboard Message For Rhea Seehorn After Her Emmy Win For 'Pluribus'—And Fans Are Obsessed

Screenshots of John Kennedy and Kash Patel
Trending

Kash Patel Grilled After Bizarrely Attempting To Defend FBI's Relaxed Hiring Rules Around Bestiality

Cher and Bob Mackie
Celebrities

Cher Leads Poignant Tributes To Iconic Fashion Designer Bob Mackie After His Death At 87

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Epically Fact-Checked After Claiming More People Watched His GOP Midterm Convention Than NFL Opener

President Donald Trump was swiftly fact-checked after he claimed that his recent midterm convention "beat the NFL" in viewership, referring to the 2025-26 season kickoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Trump spoke for nearly two hours that night, with his address airing live on Fox News as well as the Nielsen-rated cable networks Newsmax and NewsNation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kash Patel; Cory Booker
Win McNamee/Getty Images (left and right)

Cory Booker Compares 'Disgrace' Kash Patel To Failed Frat Boy In Epic Rant During Heated Senate Hearing

New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker lost his patience with FBI Director Kash Patel during his testimony in the Senate on Tuesday and called him a "disgrace" while also reserving other pointed criticism toward Republicans as a whole.

Booker accused Patel of overseeing the "generational destruction of the nation's premier law enforcement agency" during testimony in which Patel claimed there is "no credible information" to prove the late financer, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein trafficked victims to anyone other than himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Dippold at Apple TV's Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet held at Nya Studios West.
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Emmy-Winning 'Widow's Bay' Creator Went Viral Years Ago With Hilarious Halloween Photo—And Fans Are Obsessed

Forget lifting the curse on Widow’s Bay. After its night at the Emmys, Katie Dippold and company might want to keep whatever supernatural forces are working in their favor.

Apple TV’s horror-comedy premiered in April and stars Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis, the mayor of a small island town off the coast of New England. Determined to transform Widow’s Bay into a tourist destination, Loftis presses ahead despite locals warning that its sleepy seaside charm comes with some decidedly sinister baggage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; screenshot from 60 Minutes
Sean Rayford/Getty Images; 60 Minutes/CBS

'60 Minutes' Caught 'Pardon Brokers' Offering Trump Pardons To Felons For A Hefty Fee—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is All Of Us

Presidential pardoning power has been part of the United States government since the first president. While most pardons are vetted through the Department of Justice, there is no set process required.

Friends, political allies, and family members have been pardoned by past presidential administrations. Many pardons have been controversial.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pierce Brosnan
US Open

U.S. Open Goes Viral With Their Perfect Camera Shot After Spotting Pierce Brosnan In The Crowd For Men's Final

No one can resist a perfectly timed joke.

It's been a few years since the last James Bond installment, but most everyone is familiar with the suave and quick-witted secret service officer.

Keep ReadingShow less