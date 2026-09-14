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Nicole Kidman Reveals Wake-Up Call After She Was 'Beyond Lonely' The Night She Won Her Oscar

Nicole Kidman
Therapuss/Netflix; Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

While being interviewed alongside her Practical Magic 2 costar and fellow Oscar winner Sandra Bullock on the Therapuss podcast, Nicole Kidman opened up about how "lonely" she felt the night she won her Oscar in 2003 for The Hours—and how it caused her to realize she's "got to get a life."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 14, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Movie fans tend to think of winning an Oscar or an Emmy as the pinnacle of success for an actor, especially if they win for a project they particularly loved, or they receive multiple awards.

But while touring to promote Practical Magic 2, Nicole Kidman admitted that winning an Oscar wasn't all it was cracked up to be when you don't have the rest of your life sorted out.

On the Therapuss podcast alongside Sandra Bullock and host Jake Shane, Kidman reflected on the time that she won an Oscar for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours, and she felt "beyond lonely" because of the state of her relationships.

Kidman received the Oscar in 2003, and her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001 still felt fresh, and she had no one to go home to and share the big achievement with.

Kidman reflected:

"I was beyond lonely. I had the pinnacle of my success, and I went home and was so lonely."
"I had my mom with me and my dad, but I was like, 'Where's my partner, someone that I can share this with?'"
"It was one of the most profound moments where I went, 'I've got to get a life,' and at the same time, I'm holding this gold statue where you go, 'This is it. This is the highest sort of prize you can get in our industry,' and I was so grateful and yet so lonely."
" Weird, is what I felt. I'd love to be able to just be wrapped in somebody's arms right now. I'd love to be around now something that feels really like, 'Oh okay, this is my real life.'"

You can watch a segment from the podcast here:

Life's greatest (and most human) moments #SandraBullock #NicoleKidman #Therapusswww.youtube.com

Viewers were grateful that Kidman was honest about what fans typically perceive as one of the greatest moments in an actor's life.

@stillwatchingnetflix/YouTube

@stillwatchingnetflix/YouTube

@stillwatchingnetflix/YouTube

@stillwatchingnetflix/YouTube

The conversation also surfaced on the "Letterboxd" subReddit, where Redditors were disappointed that Kidman felt this way.

"I understand what she’s saying, but it makes me sad she felt like she needed a romantic partner to help her feel fulfilled after winning such a prestigious award." —melropesplays

"I wouldn’t say help her feel fulfilled. But I definitely think having someone to celebrate with you and hug you after is warming."

"But it’s even worse when you do have someone at home, and they’re cold and unhappy with you. So maybe she dodged a bullet. Who knows." —alhubalawal

"I'm always surprised how many women say they feel their accomplishments mean less if they don't have a man to share it with. That's not something you ever really hear men say about women, so I'm not sure where it comes from." —Silver_Accountant5

"Girl! You won a f**king Oscar!!! Who gives a f**k about a man?! LOL." —roxxibabab

"Honestly, the sad thing about it is that winning a shiny gold statue is seen as 'the pinnacle of success' in a creative (supposedly) non-competitive pursuit like acting. I get that it's nice to have a pat on the back from your industry, but it's too much of a focal point. All this awards stuff can be fun, but it warps people's brains." —overtired27

"Like, this statue was supposed to mean everything, and yet she felt empty and thought, 'I need to get a life.' I think she realized the same thing you said in your comment, but yeah, everyone seeks validation from their peers and misses the forest for the trees." —Final_Lead138


It's easy to assume that when an actor receives an Oscar, they'll feel this tremendous wave of accomplishment and like they've made it.

But just like how people say that more money won't necessarily make you happy, more accomplishements and assets, and accolades will not fix all the problems a person might have in their lives.

If anything, it might further illuminate the things they're missing.

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