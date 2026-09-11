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Dolly Parton's Sister Reveals Why She Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis A Secret From Fans And 'A Lot Of Family'

Dolly and Stella Parton on a red carpet.
JB Lacroix / Contributor/Getty Images

Stella Parton recently opened up to Gayle King on CBS Mornings about why her sister, late country music icon Dolly Parton, decided to keep her cancer diagnosis a secret from her fans and even much of her family.

John Curtis
By John CurtisSep 11, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
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It's been over two weeks since the passing of Dolly Parton, but the majority of the world is still processing their grief.

Parton disclosed that she had been dealing with some "health challenges" roughly a year ago, forcing the cancellation of a planned Las Vegas residency.

More recently, Parton released a statement on August 21 of this year, saying she needed to take some time to deal with health concerns she "just didn’t pay attention to" when caring for her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, who passed away in March 2025 at the age of 82.

As it turns out, it was a "brief battle with cancer" that took the life of the music and film icon.

Stella Parton, the late singer's younger sister, recently explained to Gayle King on CBS Mornings why she wasn't more transparent that cancer was among the "health issues" she was suffering from:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

While King admitted that it felt strange to discuss the much-lauded singer in the past tense, Stella was quick to remind her that she was indeed present, as the interview took place in the hallowed halls of RCA studios, where Parton recorded many of her greatest hits.

Despite it now being known to the public that cancer took Dolly's life, the family has made the decision not to disclose what type of cancer it was, with Stella saying it was "her business."

Stella also disclosed that even after falling ill, the 9 to 5 star never stopped working, with Stella also admitting that she wished she allowed herself more breaks to take care of herself.

In the initial teaser for the interview, the younger Parton shared that the last thing the chanteuse behind "And I Will Always Love You" wanted was for her fans to be worrying about her:

"Dolly did not want anybody to tell that, because Dolly could not bear negative things, and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it."

Stella further disclosed that it wasn't only her fans that Parton hid her cancer from, as certain members of the Parton family were also not privy to her diagnosis.

Stella was certain that her sister would be moved by the outpouring of love she received, especially in hopes that it might alleviate her own family's grief:

"She'd be really happy and delighted that people have shown her so much love, because she knew that that would make us feel better."

Stella felt that Dean's family and the family of Dolly's longtime best friend, Judy Ogle, would also be moved by the outpouring of love in the wake of her death.

Parton was always notoriously protective of her private life, with Dean rarely making public appearances with Parton, but being fully supportive of her career and accomplishments behind the scenes.

Parton's fans on X were moved by how one of the most charitable women in history put others before herself in her final days:




Viewers of the interview on TikTok were equally moved:

@CBS Mornings/TIkTok

@CBS Mornings/TIkTok

@CBS Mornings/TIkTok

@CBS Mornings/TIkTok

@CBS Mornings/TIkTok

@CBS Mornings/TIkTok

@CBS Mornings/TIkTok

@CBS Mornings/TIkTok

When asked by King what she would miss about her sister the most, Stella quickly declared it was her optimism, calling Dolly "the most optimistic person [she knew]."

Stella admitted that helping her with her grief was knowing that Dolly was at peace in her final moments:

"She knew where she was going."
"She wasn't going anywhere bad."
"She was gonna be with mamma and daddy."
"She was definitely prepared."

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