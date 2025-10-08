Skip to content

Zelda Williams pleads: Stop AI videos!

Dolly Parton's Sister Clears The Air After Post Asking For Prayers For Dolly Sparks Concern

Dolly Parton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Freida Parton shared on social media on Tuesday that she "didn't mean to scare anyone" when she told fans she was "up all night praying" for her sister, music legend Dolly Parton.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 08, 2025
We've all seen those "VagueBook" posts where someone asks for prayers for a loved one, leaving us to wonder how serious the issue is, what they need prayers for, and most importantly, whether or not they will get better.

Beloved country singer and social advocate Dolly Parton shared last week that she's been a little under the weather lately, largely due to her many commitments that have her going back and forth across the country.

In a touching Instagram post, Parton explained that she would have to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas concert dates, planning to have them at a later time when her health was back to normal.

You can see the post here:

This provoked a wave of concern from fans, but her sister also took a moment on Facebook to speak up about her sister's health.

To show support for her sister and to help lift her spirits, Freida Parton took to Facebook, asking for community prayer.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately."
"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."
"She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine."
"Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

You can see the post here:

Her request spread to other platforms, including Twitter (X).






But along with prayers came concern. Given Parton's advancing age and the fact that she's already had to reschedule her events, some fans were worried that this was a sign of worsening health that might not necessarily improve.

In response, Freida Parton shared a follow-up Facebook post, in which she apologized for any confusion.

"I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly."
"She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer."
"It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister."
"Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

You can see the post here:

Fans were relieved to hear that Dolly was on the mend.








It's great to hear that Parton is on the mend and was just in need of some much-deserved rest.

We hope we'll see her back on the road and on the stage soon!

