Marvel Star Simu Liu Sparks Debate After Calling Out How Far Hollywood Has Backslid With Asian Representation

Gavin Newsom Just One-Upped Trump's 'Perfect' MRI Results With A Trolling Memo From His Own 'Doctor'

Simu Liu shared his frustration on social media with Asian actors not getting the same opportunities as their white counterparts—and called out Hollywood for holding Asian actors to a higher standard.

By Alan HerreraDec 01, 2025
Actor Simu Liu, best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, called out Hollywood in a post on social media lamenting Asian actors not getting the same opportunities as their white counterparts.

In a since-deleted post, the actor said the film industry has backslid in Asian representation onscreen, responding after X user @SelfieIgnite posted on X, urging Hollywood to “put more Asian men in romantic lead roles."

The viral thread stitched together a series of telling screenshots that underscored just how limited those roles remain.

For instance, actor John Cho shared that, even after Selfie, romantic comedy offers still rarely come his way. Actor Manny Jacinto said he’s abruptly being funneled into “father figure” parts. And actor Daniel Dae Kim reflected that, in more than three decades of acting, he has never once been cast as a romantic lead.

Liu responded:

"Put some Asians in literally anything right now. The amount of backslide in our representation onscreen is f**king appalling."
"Studios think we're 'risky.' Minari, [The] Farewell, Past Lives, Everything Everywhere [All at Once], Crazy Rich [Asians], Shang Chi. Every single one a financial success."
"No Asian actor has ever lost a studio even close to 100 million dollars but a white dude will lose 200 million TWICE and roll right into the next tentpole lead. We're fighting a deeply prejudiced system. And most days it SUCKS."

You can see what he wrote below.

Screenshot of Simu Liu's post @simuliu/X

Liu's words resonated with many.


Liu has long been outspoken online, particularly in his criticism of conservative politics. In a recent interview with Variety, he acknowledged that he “probably ought to be more afraid” of potential backlash, but said his instinct to speak freely and defend his convictions routinely outweighs that concern.

The actor said he feels "like there’s something about the internet that makes people just crazy." He added that “there’s something about the publicness of it and where people love being the guy to put someone else down [or] put an entire group of people down," concluding that he is "so not for that energy.”

