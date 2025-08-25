Skip to content

David Corenswet's 'Superman' Audition Self-Tape Has The Internet Swooning Hard

Daniel Dae Kim Sparks Debate With Nuanced Take On 'Overcorrection' In 'Ethnic-Specific Casting'

Daniel Dae Kim at the "Butterfly" New York Premiere held at Regal Union Square on August 05, 2025, in New York.
Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The Lost star shared his thoughts on how nationality-specific casting, particularly for Asian American actors, has sometimes gone too far.

By Morgan Allison RossAug 25, 2025
Daniel Dae Kim has spent years quietly—sometimes loudly—dragging Hollywood for the double standards Asian American actors face. The Lost and Hawaii Five-0 alum sat down with PBS’ American Masters and was asked about ethnic-specific casting.

His answer? A masterclass in being gracious while also side-eyeing an entire industry.

Thanking the interviewer for the question, Kim explained:

“Right now, there’s a focus on nationality-specific casting when it comes to Asian Americans that I feel is an overcorrection."
"Very often, when we’re cast, if the role calls for a Korean American, they will not see a Japanese American or a Chinese American or any other Asian nationality, but there are very often times when the role itself has not been thought through — it doesn’t require any kind of specificity in the story or in the specifics of the character.”

In other words, Asian American actors are often forced to leap through hyper-specific hoops while their white counterparts stroll in under the world’s widest casting umbrella: “European-looking, mid-30s, vaguely Ryan Gosling-ish hair.”

Born in South Korea and raised in the U.S. from the age of 1, Kim has spent decades watching Hollywood treat Asian identities like interchangeable puzzle pieces—snap one in, swap another out, no questions asked. Now, as he points out, the pendulum has swung the other way: hyper-specific on paper, but still missing the cultural understanding to make it meaningful and authentic.

Or as he put it:

“It doesn’t require any kind of specificity in the story as it’s being told, or in the specifics of the character, because very often, it’s not even being written by an Asian person."
"So they don’t know the difference in what they’re asking for, and yet casting is being very specific.”

Cue a thousand Asian American actors screaming “THANK YOU” into the void.

And Kim isn’t saying cultural specificity doesn’t matter—because of course it does. If you’re telling a story about a Chinese American immigrant family, then yes, cast Chinese American actors. But if your script is basically “generic spy thriller with daddy issues,” maybe don’t start gatekeeping based on whether the actor’s grandparents were from Seoul or Seto.

As Kim put it, it’s time for casting directors to get “a little bit more sophisticated now about how we can open opportunities to actors.”

That philosophy carried into Kim’s newest project, Butterfly, a Prime Video spy series where he plays a former U.S. operative in South Korea whose past threatens his family.

Kim deliberately cast Reina Hardesty, who is Japanese American, as his daughter—because the emotional truth of her character wasn’t about the precise ethnic box she fit into, but about the universal alienation many Asian Americans feel in the U.S.

The actor shared:

“That was a deliberate choice on my part, because what the significant part of her character was is the idea of feeling alienated and alone in America. You don’t have to be Korean American to feel that way.”

You can view the interview clip below:

- YouTubeAmerican Masters PBS/YouTube

It’s a thoughtful correction at a time when Asian American actors are finally more visible but still boxed in.

Kim, through his production company 3AD, has been pushing projects like Butterfly that highlight Asian American talent without treating them as cultural props. Co-created by Ken Woodruff and Steph Cha, and featuring Asian American writers and directors, the show is proof that representation isn’t some fragile seesaw of “too specific” versus “not specific enough.”

You can view the trailer to Butterfly here:

- YouTubePrime Video/YouTube

And what's next for Daniel Dae Kim?

He’s manifesting a rom-com, because apparently saving the island, killing assassins, and being distractingly handsome still isn’t enough:

“Traditionally in America, someone who looks like me does not get the girl. I'm so glad to see that changing. I really hope that's a barrier that not only our community breaks, but one that I get to participate in breaking.”

Break away, sir! And Lost fanfic writers, dust off those keyboards—your moment has finally arrived.

Naturally, Reddit caught wind of Kim’s PBS comments, and the clip shot up the forums with thousands of upvotes.

Fans praised his clarity, nuance, and restraint.

u/fxvv/Reddit

u/bookwormaesthetic/Reddit

u/A_Stark23/Reddit

u/Cube_/Reddit

u/iammissx/Reddit

u/diglettdigyourself/Reddit

u/Porsches_Pear/Reddit

u/bouguerean/Reddit

u/jkraige/Reddit

u/ZumaThaShiba/Reddit

u/JBLA511/Reddit

And because Kim never sleeps, he’s also fresh off voicing Healer Han in K-Pop Demon Hunters, which sold out over 1,300 screenings in the U.S. and Canada and grossed a reported $18–20 million. The quirky animated film proved what audiences have been trying to tell Hollywood forever: Asian American stories aren’t niche—they’re box office Golden.

See what I did there.

Kim’s takeaway is as simple as it is overdue: stop forcing Asian American actors through identity litmus tests that no one else has to endure, and use cultural specificity when it actually serves the story.

In short: quit fumbling the keys, Hollywood. The door’s been wide open, and Asian American talent has been waiting on the other side for decades. Time to let them in—no excuses.

