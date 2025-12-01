Dad Slams Chipotle In Viral TikTok After Two Burrito Bowls Cost Him Over $50: 'Am I Crazy Here?'

Inflation continues to be an ongoing problem, with families all over the world continuously dismayed by prices going up on just about everything.
Hence why many people find comfort in fast food, where prices would seem to at least remain reliable.
However, TikToker Matt Rieck (who uses the handle @mattrieck) was recently shocked and dismayed by how much he spent buying Chipotle for him and his son.
Rieck recently aired his grievances in a TikTok video, which has since gained over one million views:
The one-minute, twenty-one-second video begins with Rieck, whose TikTok page all but exclusively features his commentary and criticism on the business practices of fast-food and chain restaurants, asking "HAS CHIPOTLE LOST ITS DAMN MIND" both directly to the camera, as well as in a text overlay.
He then went on to say how he went to Chipotle with his son after working out at the gym, and each of them got a bowl and a drink. While both Rieck and his son added double the meat portions in their orders, both also decided to forgo chips and guacamole.
To Rieck's astonishment, the final bill for his order came out to a whopping $52.60, which, according to Rieck, was considerably higher than he had previously paid at the fast food chain.
"This used to be like eleven bucks for a burrito bowl."
Rieck then noted how he had read that the hugely popular franchise's stock had fallen recently, owing to an overall decline in people eating out in general.
Rieck was not convinced:
"I saw a story the other day about them on the news where the CEO is saying that their stock was down 15% because Gen Z wasn't eating out anymore."
"It's not cause Gen Z's not eating out anymore."
"It's cause you guys have lost your damn minds."
"Where you guys are charging over $25 to get a burrito bowl cheap Mexican food and a regular drink."
"Not even a biggie drink."
"How in the world do you expect people to keep coming in when you jacked up your prices over three times what they've been just since the start of covid?"
Rieck also warned that if they don't do something about their high prices, their stock is likely not going to go any higher:
"This is 100% your fault that your stock is down 15%."
"Because you guys have raised your prices way past the point where regular people are willing to to pay them."
"Until your prices come down, your business is gonna keep sinking."
The video concluded with Rieck asking if his viewers were in agreement, or if he was out of line with his expectations:
"I don't know what they're thinking but am I crazy here?"
"That 52 bucks for two bowls and two drinks is nuts?"
Many viewers wholeheartedly agreed with Rieck that Chipotle's prices have gotten way too high, with some blaming corporate greed for this change, and others also expressing how the prices have gone up while the food quality has gone down.
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
@mattrieck/TikTok
Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright said back in April that they had no intention of raising prices despite Trump's tariffs and the company's falling stock.
If Boatwright is concerned about their customer base choosing to eat at home rather than going out, increasing prices will certainly not lure them back.
But seeing as McDonald's has eschewed their famous "One Dollar Menu" for the somewhat more vague "McValue Menu," prices continuing to climb at Chipotle and elsewhere seems likely.