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Trump Just Dubiously Claimed That Dolly Parton 'Really Liked Me'—And Even Glenn Beck Laughed

Donald Trump; Dolly Parton
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Imagees; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Following the death of country music icon Dolly Parton, President Trump claimed on Glenn Beck's radio show that losing her was like losing "a member of the family" since she "really liked me."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump was widely mocked after dubiously claiming that losing legendary performer and activist Dolly Parton was like losing "a member of the family" since she "really liked me."

Parton was for decades aligned with liberal and progressive organizations, founded a groundbreaking childhood literacy initiative, and advocated on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. The star's death following a "brief" battle with cancer, has triggered an outpouring of mourning and tributes around the world.

Parton and Trump could not be anymore dissimilar, but Trump, who ordered the lowering of American flags across the country shortly after Parton's death was announced, told conservative radio host Glenn Beck that losing Parton hurts because, he claimed, she "really liked me."

He said:

"She was unique. She was amazing. And to lose her, it's like you lose a member of the family. You know, we all knew her so well."
"I knew her a little bit. She wasn't a very political person. She really liked me, I will tell you."
"But she was also of the opinion ‒ you know, the 50%, who needs to lose? I don't think it's 50, I think it's probably 20% of the fans, OK? Not 50."
"But she was a great person. She was just a nice person. I liked her a lot."

Beck could even be seen letting out a loud laugh following Trump's claim.

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Parton was known for letting her work speak for itself, and her fans have pointed out that Trump has once again taken the death of a very prominent person and made it all about himself.

The president's narcissism is unmatched, because who actually believes Parton—of all people—would have ever given him the time of day given her long legacy as a philanthropist and unifying force?

Trump was swiftly called out for his remarks.

We wouldn't be surprised if Parton is chuckling to herself and possibly rolling her eyes in the great beyond.

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