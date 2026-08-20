Ohio Republican Voter Has Some Blunt Advice For Trump In Viral Clip—And We're Nodding Hard

NBC News' Senior National Politics Reporter Jon Allen was in Ohio on Tuesday to speak to voters as part of the network's "Drive To Decision Day" series. Allen is going from New Jersey to Nebraska, visiting congressional districts where House seats are considered toss ups, to get the unfiltered opinions of voters as November's midterm elections grow closer.

In Ohio where new congressional district maps were drawn in 2025 per MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's request to help him maintain control of Congress, Allen spoke with Strongsville resident Richard Beeby, who identified himself as a Republican who votes in his state primaries and general elections.

Strongsville's House seat is currently occupied by controversial former Trump aide turned Republican Representative Max Miller, who has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Emily Moreno—the daughter of Ohio MAGA Republican Senator Bernie Moreno. Miller denied the allegations and said he would continue to seek reelection.

Senator Moreno recently broke his silence on the matter after Miller filmed a bizarre video to counter the stories about his abuse of both his wife and child. Moreno stated Miller "should not serve in the House of Representatives" after putting his family through the “seventh level of hell" and that his daughter "lives in constant fear of this man."

Some of the Republicans Allen spoke to said they wouldn't vote for Miller if the domestic abuse allegations are true. Others said they won't vote for him because of the "side show" his life has been, while one woman who wouldn't appear on camera said she'd vote for Miller regardless of whether he abused his wife and child or not.

While Allen spoke to Beeby about being a Republican unhappy with the direction his party has taken, Beeby lamented:

"I'm not happy. Well, the party that I know doesn't exist. Hopefully it finds its way."

Allen then asked:

"If you could say something to President Trump right now, what would you say?"

Before Allen finished his question, Beeby immediately responded:

"Resign."

The Ohio Republican added in his message to Trump:

"You're destroying the country."

Beeby was a definite "no" on voting for former Trump aide Max "Music Man" Miller.

People across social media appreciated Beeby's advice for Trump, even if they doubted he'd take it.









trump isn't gonna resign. He hasn't drained the US Treasury of every penny he can steal yet. To date, trump is the most successful thief the world has ever seen.

— Bob Schnell (@quickschnell.bsky.social) August 20, 2026 at 8:37 AM





and tried to rename and build monuments to himself

— Believer in Democracy (@lmbjustinsmom.bsky.social) August 20, 2026 at 8:51 AM









Trump's not a Republican serving conservative values, he's just a criminal monster.And many, many prominent Republicans, including both Presidents Bush, Karl Rove, George Conway and more agree.

— JonSam (@jonsam1961b.bsky.social) August 20, 2026 at 3:01 AM

Many felt Republicans handed the keys to the kingdom to the very people who sent their party in the direction it's gone.





@bai4li/Bluesky









All these poor Republican voters wanted the government to stop cutting checks for lazy people. They didn't realize that meant them.

— Mar-rick (@marrickg.bsky.social) August 19, 2026 at 9:35 PM





@Ardhen26/X

Ohio's Republican primaries were held in May. Miller ran uncontested for his 7th congressional district seat.

Domestic abuse allegations against Miller by his ex-wife Emily Moreno first became public in early June 2026 after the Akron Beacon Journal broke the story using court filings.

You can watch the full NBC News Ohio "Drive To Decision Day" segment here: