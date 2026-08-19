Kaia Gerber Reveals Mom Cindy Crawford Had Her Get An Exorcism As A Child Because She Was 'Possessed'—And We Have Questions

"Hollyweird" may have just taken on a whole new meaning.

Every household is a little different in what it prioritizes, how it runs, and what the people inside of it believe, and that all starts with the parents. For former model Cindy Crawford, spiritual cleanliness is a must.

While on a press tour for the latest season of American Horror Story, appearing on the Mitch Churi Chat Show, Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, shared that her mother had given her a bottle of holy water to take on set, to keep her safe and to prevent her from accidentally bringing any spirits home with her.

Gerber passionately explained to Churi:

"My mom gave me holy water to go to set with."

"She was like, 'I don't want you to get possessed.'"

"I was told I was possessed as a child."

Churi quickly cut in, refusing to let that moment pass.

"Wait, you can't just gloss over that."

"Why, Kaia, why?"

"Like, were you just a s**t of a kid, and they were like, 'Oh, she must be possessed'?"

Gerber laughed and said:

"No, I wasn't. I was just possessed."

"I was haunted my whole life."

Churi had to know:

"Wait, did they exorcise you?"

"Did you have an exorcism?"

Gerber revealed:

"I actually did."

Realizing this was something Churi would be interested in, Gerber described the didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument invented and used by Indigenous Australians:

"This is actually perfect for you! Do you know how they did the exorcism?"

"They played a didgeridoo all over me."

"That's how they did the exorcism."

Churi wanted to confirm if that actually happened, to which Gerber said:

"That actually did happen."

"I've never talked about it, but that actually did happen."

You can watch the video here:

Viewers were weirded out by the new information.

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

@themitchchurichatshow/Instagram

This is one of those things that you cannot help but stop and ask more questions if someone just says this out of the blue.

Now it sounds like Kaia Gerber has been preparing for a role like this her entire life, and at least if she feels anything spooky on set, she's clearly the one who will be prepared.