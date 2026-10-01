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MAGA Rep. Dragged After Trying To Blame Obama For Current Gas Prices—And The Desperation Is Palpable

Rich McCormick; Barack Obama
Newsmax; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Rich McCormick sparked mockery on Wednesday after he tried to blame former President Barack Obama for the current high gas prices during a Newsmax interview.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 01, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Democratic President Barack Obama left the White House almost a decade ago, serving as POTUS from January 2009 to January 2017. But apparently 10 years isn't long enough for Republicans to stop blaming him for their own party's failures.

During a September 30 appearance on Newsmax, Georgia MAGA Republican Representative Rich McCormick, who wasn't even in Congress when President Obama was in the White House, blamed the high price of gasoline on the former Democratic POTUS.

McCormick, like many in his party, rejected the notion that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Iran War or his tariffs are in any way responsible for the price increases since Trump took office.

You can see McCormick make his claims here:

youtu.be

McCormick said:

"Gas prices are artificially inflated, but that's going to be temporary. Get the truth out there. Realize that there was a huge growth and permanent elevation in gas prices during the Obama administration, which was planned. He talked about that."

The Georgia legislator offered no specifics to back his claim. He also offered no explanation for why those permanent elevations waited almost a decade to appear, skipping Trump's first term in office that directly followed President Obama's presidency.

McCormick added in a seeming nod to the real reason for the high prices at the pump:

"We want to bring gas prices down. We will bring gas prices down, but we got to deal with a very real and serious threat to America, one that's growing nuclear arms and ballistic missiles."
"And if you think gas prices are bad now, imagine a theocracy with mad men at the helm that are actually threatening to destroy America. That'd be a lot more expensive in the long run."

People weren't buying McCormick's blame shifting and doublespeak.

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Did he actually say "Imagine a theocracy with a madman at the helm? Trying to destroy America?" Who the hell has to "imagine" that?
— tinybluedrop.bsky.social (@tinybluedrop.bsky.social) October 1, 2026 at 2:31 PM


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I blame FDR.
— Photoonist (@photoonist.bsky.social) September 30, 2026 at 10:41 PM


I really think it's Hoovers fault.
— Catherine (@cmyskill.bsky.social) September 30, 2026 at 8:55 PM


@jellyphishing2001/Threads


Blame Obama from a decade ago. Ok. His guy has been President twice since then. Ffs.
— WonderWorld (@wonderworld2025.bsky.social) September 30, 2026 at 8:05 PM


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@flbluegal/Bluesky

But don't worry.

If voters tire of MAGA Republicans blaming all of the problems of the Trump administration and the GOP-controlled Congress on former Democratic Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, they've still got Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Lyndon Johnson, John F. Kennedy, Harry Truman, FDR and more.

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