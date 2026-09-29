MAGA Account Promotes 'Best Soldier' Trump With Bizarre AI Military Photo—And Stephen King's Reaction Is All Of Us

A MAGA account going by the name Nia (@HazelLiaqa4848) on X—whose avatar and photos all appear to be AI-generated—posted an AI-stylized rendition of a much younger and fit MAGA Republican President Donald Trump in a military uniform in a combat setting.

It's almost like it was designed to karma farm from the MAGA minions. One wonders if another Indian medical student is paying their bills this way.

Nia's fake Trump photo was captioned:

"Do you think America needs soldiers like Trump?"

"Brave, passionate, patriotic, sharp, smart, intelligent, discipline and Best Solider [sic]"

You can see their post here:

Nia's other posts are also mostly pro-Trump propaganda and contain even more errors in the captions.









Famed horror author Stephen King quote-shared the Trump "Best Soldier" post with a two word slice of truth for original poster "Nia" and the MAGA minions that boost that account's content.

He captioned it:

"Draft dodger."

Trump infamously avoided military service with a note from a friend of his father that claimed he had bone spurs, making Donald a 3rd generation draft dodger. His grandfather was banished by his home country of Germany for avoiding mandatory military service.

In a 2020 OpEd for The Atlantic, conservative pundit Tom Nichols branded Trump the "least masculine" President in modern history.

So Nia bestowing the "Best Soldier" title on Trump drew widespread mockery on X.





@Jadey_1412/X









@LincolnsGaurd/X





@LarryJMcDowell/X

























In 2020, Trump was quoted calling military veterans and active-duty service members "suckers" and "losers" by The Atlantic. The quotes were later corroborated by Former Trump White House Chief of Staff and retired United States Marine Corps General John Kelly.

Trump called Republican Senator John McCain, a Vietnam War veteran and former prisoner of war, a loser for getting captured after a surface-to-air missile hit his A-4E Skyhawk attack bomber over Hanoi, North Vietnam, on October 26, 1967.

In August, Trump was blasted for posting his own AI photo of himself in a military uniform adorned with medals he never earned.