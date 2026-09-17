Vance Ripped To Shreds After Begging Voters To Give GOP 'Another Chance' In Midterms In Bizarre Video

Vice president JD Vance was widely criticized after he appeared on the All-In Podcast and begged Americans to give Republicans "another chance" by voting for the GOP in November's midterm elections.

With just 50 days to go before Election Day, Vance was asked what message he believes is important to share with voters before they go to the polls. Vance praised the Trump administration's "No Tax on Tips" initiative and pointed as well to the overall success of the nationwide immigration crackdown.

However, he completely ignored that voters are fed up with with the ongoing Iran war and a countrywide affordability crisis that immigration operations are exacerbating, to say nothing of the Epstein files cover-up and so much more. Instead, he suggested the public should give his party more time in power.

He said:

“There's a lot of good that has been done. Don’t give power to the people who caused the problems that we’re fixing. Give us another chance or give us another couple of years to continue to work on the amazing things that we’ve been doing for the past two years.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

He was quickly called out for his remarks.





Vance probably shouldn't be trusted to act as a smooth talker for the administration.

He was criticized several months ago after urging voters—with no sense of irony whatsoever—to "vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C." in the midterms.

After the crowd applauded, he briefly paused before attempting to walk back and clarify the comment:

“Vote against the congressional leadership that will stand up and say ‘we care more about illegal aliens than we do American citizens,’ and vote for the leaders in Congress who have promised they are going to fight for you."

In an announcement that the Trump administration will be withholding $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments from California due to alleged fraud, Vance also had people raising their eyebrows after claiming that Trump "takes fraud seriously."

Vance completely overlooked the fact that Trump has used his presidency to enrich himself at the expense of taxpayers at a dizzying rate, whether it's false promises about a "made in America" Trump phone, his $10 billion suit against the IRS, or his sons investing in companies that win no-bid contracts with the U.S. government.

He probably should have considered the fact that Trump was convicted in 2024 on 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to illegally influence the 2016 election—to say nothing of a long history of fraud and abuse that has landed him in court for decades.