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Park Officials Speak Out After Black Bear Has To Be 'Lethally Removed' From Grand Teton After Being Fed By Visitors—And People Are Livid

Cinnamon Black Bear
Bryant Aardema-bryants wildlife images/Getty Images

Grand Teton National Park announced that a black bear had to be euthanized last week due to "poor decisions made by park visitors" who kept feeding it to the point that it started to approach people.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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A black bear near Delta Lake at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming had to be "lethally removed" after park visitors repeatedly left behind food, raising safety concerns.

Earlier in 2026, the team at Grand Teton National Park noticed concerning behavior in one of their Delta Lake black bears, who seemed to be increasingly bold about approaching tourists. Staff couldn't determine at the time if these were food-driven behaviors or not.

After monitoring the situation, park managers found the bear unusually difficult to "haze away" and said its escalating proximity to humans created an unacceptable safety risk.

The team made the decision to euthanize the bear before the problem could escalate. They shared their decision online, including a plea to guests not to feed these animals, who need to stay wild and not become accustomed to human interaction.

The team at Grand Teton National Park wrote, in part:

"On Friday, September 11, Grand Teton National Park staff lethally removed a black bear from the Delta Lake area after a concerning pattern of behavior, from both the bear and visitors, escalated over several days." ...
"The bear received multiple human food rewards and repeatedly approached people. Park staff increased monitoring in the area and found the bear unusually difficult to haze away, its behavior consistent with conditioning to human foods."
"Park managers determined that the repeated food rewards, escalating proximity to people and increasingly food-conditioned behavior created an unacceptable safety risk. Because Delta Lake is a remote backcountry location, wildlife staff darted the bear to immobilize it and then euthanized it on site. The bear carcass was flown out of the backcountry the next morning."
"We need to be clear—this bear was lethally removed because of poor decisions made by park visitors. It is everyone’s responsibility to help keep bears wild: Never leave food unattended, even for a moment." ...

The team also included photos of the black bear engaging with humans and human trash, especially leftover food and food wrappers left around the park.

After receiving pushback about euthanizing the bear, the team updated the post, explaining that relocating wildlife "isn't always a safe or effective option."

They said:

"In this case, after considering the bear's behavior and the circumstances, wildlife managers determined that other options had been exhausted and the bear posed a clear risk to human safety. Lethal removal is always a last resort. Park staff responded and monitored the situation with the bear as soon as we became aware of it."

You can see the post here:

Viewers were infuriated on behalf of the bear.

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

Grand Teton National Park/Facebook

This situation was entirely avoidable. Park visitors must realize that these animals are not large pets, and the kindest way to show affection and appreciation for them is to leave them alone and let them be wild.

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