International Competition Sparks Heated Debate After World Champion Athlete Soils Herself And Is Still Allowed To Finish

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains descriptions and footage of fecal incontinence. Yes, you read that correctly. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

If “never quit” needed an asterisk, Hyrox may have just found it. Australian world champion Joanna Wietrzyk powered through a Beijing competition despite suffering the kind of gastrointestinal emergency most people would consider a fairly compelling reason to call it a day.

For anyone blissfully unfamiliar with Hyrox until this exact moment, the indoor fitness race combines endurance running with eight workout stations, including rowing, burpee broad jumps, sandbag lunges, and wall balls.

And yes, some equipment is shared—a detail that will become unfortunately relevant very soon.

Red Bull explains what Hyrox demands from competitors:

"HYROX is designed to test participants' strength, endurance, and overall fitness. The low entry barriers allow many gym enthusiasts to take part in HYROX, but make no mistake, the fitness race does require good overall fitness and preparedness on race day."

Wietrzyk may have arrived prepared for race day. Her gastrointestinal system apparently did not get the memo.

During the September 12 race, Wietrzyk suffered fecal incontinence while completing burpee broad jumps at the fourth workout station. She continued through the remaining stations as fecal matter visibly ran down her legs.

And yes, there is footage—because of course there is (hey, you’ve been warned twice):

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk was unable to control her bowels during a HYROX race in China. The first thing she did was release her bowels creating a mess ending up on her legs, clothing, the floor, and the equipment. Now using the contaminated surface and trying to avoid the mess on the floor, some competitors slipped, others were unable to continue. She won the match as most of the other athletes quit after becoming nauseous from the smell.

— Dane (@UltraDane) September 14, 2026

At that point, Hyrox had officially entered uncharted—and unsanitary—territory.

But before we chalk this up to the human body having spectacularly bad timing, there is an actual medical explanation. And yes, dear reader, I researched it on your behalf. You’re welcome.

Exercise-induced bowel urgency—often charmingly known as “runner’s diarrhea”—can occur during strenuous endurance activity. Reduced blood flow to the digestive tract can irritate the gut, while dehydration and all that running, bouncing, and heavy lifting can make matters worse.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Dana Zalkin broke it down:

“The repetitive motion of moving up and down can irritate the organs in the abdomen and cause symptoms such as nausea, abdominal cramping, and the urge to defecate.”

Wietrzyk is hardly the first elite athlete to battle their bowels. British distance runner Paula Radcliffe experienced “runner’s diarrhea” during the 2005 London Marathon, stopping around the 22-mile mark to relieve herself before continuing—and winning.

But fellow competitors had another question: Why was Wietrzyk allowed to keep going?

Beijing competitor Joe Ho was among those who argued that responsibility ultimately fell on Hyrox:

“I paid HYROX to provide a professionally organized and safe event. So while I understand the athlete perspective, ultimately my contract and expectation is with HYROX.”

Hyrox later acknowledged that its bio-contaminant and medical procedures became blurred between elite competition and mass participation. Its rulebook carried a two-minute penalty for spitting or clearing nostrils onto the floor but did not explicitly address fecal contamination.

As criticism spread online, Wietrzyk became the target of personal attacks—something her coach, Chris Bayens, argued crossed a line.

Bayens responded as the backlash intensified:

"Sport occasionally produces moments that are imperfect and deeply human. Discussion is legitimate. The hatred and personal attacks that have followed are not."

The internet, unsurprisingly, had plenty to say. Reactions split between those who saw Wietrzyk’s decision to continue as extraordinary determination and others who argued that competing while visibly contaminated created an unacceptable hygiene risk.

And because this is the internet, the conversation didn’t exactly remain clinical:













































Wietrzyk, meanwhile, appeared unfazed at first, writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story , “Go hard or go home … a win is a win.” The Australian fitness coach holds the women’s solo pro world record at 54:25 and still won Beijing in 1:01:23.

Because nothing on the internet truly disappears:

Hyrox champion Joanna Wietrzyk has gone super viral after pooping herself mid-event but carrying on to win"Go hard or go home … a win is a win," she said https://t.co/t1pg3fDqEi

— Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 14, 2026

Hyrox co-founder Moritz Fürste later acknowledged that organizers “made a mistake by not reacting immediately” and confirmed that new rules and procedures were implemented to prevent a repeat.

For Wietrzyk, one race produced a first-place finish, an international debate, and a rulebook update. Talk about leaving your mark.