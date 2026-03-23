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Man Slammed Online After Breaking Into Viral Hippo Moo Deng's Zoo Enclosure To Take Photo

Man trespassing in Moo Deng's enclosure
@zaibi0117/X

A man was arrested after he snuck in the hippo enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand to get a better photo of Moo Deng—and fans are livid.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

A man in Thailand decided to try his luck at getting the perfect photo of Moo Deng by climbing into the pgymy hippo enclosure at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo while the staff was preoccupied with other duties.

Footage from the zoo's CCTV camera captured the man trespassing, and he could be seen climbing down into the enclosure with an iPad to take photographs.

Moo Deng's mother, Jona, approached the man and repeatedly directed warning bellows at him.

The man carefully circled around Jona and went off-camera before Moo Deng stepped into frame. The man then moved back to the center of the enclosure, fully visible on the CCTV camera, to take photographs of Jona and Moo Deng.

The man started focusing on Moo Deng, who became curious and slowly approached him. The man for a moment appeared to consider reaching out to pet her when Moo Deng shied away and Jona bellowed at the man again, who pulled his hand away.

Appearing to be satisfied with his footage, the man handed his iPad to someone through the enclosure and climbed back over the side.

You can watch the footage here:

Since climbing back out of the enclosure, the man has been arrested for trespassing onto private property and into an animal's enclosure.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the man did not harm Moo Deng or Jona while in the enclosure with them, and the man also did not sustain any injuries. The staff at the zoo have also since updated their community, saying that both animals have received veterinary care to confirm they are well and will receive follow-up checks in the near future.

People were furious on Moo Deng's behalf that this man invaded her home just to take a few photographs.






Moo Deng and her mother are both absolutely adorable, so it's understandable that all of us would love more photographs of them, especially close-up shots that highlight their sweet features!

But we also know that getting those photos would involve trespassing and result in additional stress for the hippos and zoo staff, which is unacceptable.

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