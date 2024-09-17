Skip to content

Conservative CNN Pundit Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Rip Kamala Harris's Rhetoric

Adorable Baby Hippo's Meteoric Rise To Fame Sparks Cruel Behavior From Visitors At Her Zoo

Moo Deng
LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images

Moo Deng, a two-month-old hippo at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, is the internet's latest obsession—but zoo visitors are being called out for their abusive behavior.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 17, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Considering all the chaos in the world lately, you would think people could appreciate cute little animal videos.

But the way some people have responded to the recent birth of a pygmy hippopotamus is proof that we can't have nice things.

At Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo, a pygmy hippopotamus named "Moo Deng," which means "bouncy pig," was born two months ago.

Some people have been absolutely gushing with love for the cute new arrival.

But employees at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo have started complaining about the negative attention and bullying Moo Deng has received from zoo guests.

Though social media blew up with videos and memes starring the baby, calling her a "lifestyle icon" and "the most beautiful girl in the world," the employees were surprised when she drew international attention, not just online but in visitors.

Since July, there's been a significant increase in visitors, specifically to the hippopotamus enclosure, and people have been throwing things and splashing water on her, apparently to wake her up for better photographs and to frustrate her enough to open her mouth and show her biting motion.

Zoo Director Narongwit Chodchoi stressed:

"These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous."
"We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment."

One TikToker came forward, furious about how the baby hippopotamus was being treated.

"The fact that Moo Deng has to be assigned a personalized security guard because visitors haven't stopped pelting her with water and shells makes me upset in ways I can't even describe."
"How could you see this face and hurtle heavy objects at it because you're not satisfied with your Instagram photos?"
"I hope they [the zoo employees] feed them [the negative visitors] to her mother."
"As a person who originally began their career in animal conservation, I'm going to take this opportunity to say, treat zoo animals with the same respect you would extend to a visitor whose house you are visiting. These are not your pets."
"When you visit someone else's home, do you toss your excess garbage onto their bedroom floor, or do you put it in the trashcan? If they need a moment to themselves and are taking it, do you follow them into their room and start flinging objects at them so they turn around and look at you?"
"Would you shout profanities at them? Would you attempt to startle or scare them because you find their reactions amusing?"
"No?! Then extend that deference to these guys."

You can watch the video here:

@luckyleftie

IN DEFENSE OF MOO DENG

Moo Deng is one of only 3000 to 5000 pygmy hippos in the world, making her an important part of an endangered species. But even if she were a member of a heavily populated species, how she has been treated would not be okay.

While it's lovely that so many people are in support of this sweet animal and are even traveling to Thailand to see her, they need to understand that she is a living animal with needs of her own, and that might mean that they show up on a day where she's ill, or staying inside because of the weather, or sleeping to help her grow.

They might not get the Instagram-worthy picture they dreamed of, but the fact that they'd still be getting a picture of the youngest member of an endangered species really should be reason enough to celebrate, not to throw rocks, shells, trash, water, and insults.

