Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Disney World Mourns Loss Of Beloved Gorilla Who Had Lived In Animal Kingdom Since Park's Opening

Gino the gorilla at Disney's Animal Kingdom
@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

Walt Disney World is mourning after announcing that Gino, a critically endangered western lowland gorilla, has died at the age of 44.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 18, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Disney's Animal Kingdom is mourning the loss of their incredibly magical friend Gino the gorilla this week.

Gino was a western lowland gorilla and was a constant fixture, having lived in the Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, since its opening in 1998. He leaves behind 14 offspring and was a model citizen in developments for global gorilla conservation and care.

Dr. Mark Penning, who is involved with all of the animals at the Animal Kingdom, shared the sad news on Instagram.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of Gino, our beloved 44-year-old western lowland gorilla."
"For nearly 30 years, Gino touched countless lives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with his playful spirit, gentle humor, and steady presence as a devoted father and troop leader."
"Gino leaves behind an incredible legacy: 14 offspring, global contributions to gorilla care and conservation, and the lasting memories of every cast member and guest he inspired."
"Though he would have turned 45 this December, Gino’s story will live on in the future of his species and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Thank you, Gino. You will always be part of our family."

You can see the announcement here:

Gino was especially well-known for his signature greeting of beating his chest when guests walked by.

Dr. Scott Terrell, Director of Animal and Science Operations at Disney, wrote:

"It's natural gorilla behavior. He's just very good at it."

Behind the scenes, Gino was also very compliant when it came to medical care and caused major change in how gorillas are medically treated.

He was cooperative throughout his examinations, which included sonograms, blood pressure exams, and other medical care when needed, which allowed the staff to raise fellow gorillas to be similarly cooperative when receiving care, dramatically improving their health, longevity, and avoiding the need for sedation.

Park visitors expressed their condolences at the loss of the gentle giant.

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

@drmarkatdisney/Instagram

Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species as of 2007 due to extreme poaching, the logging industry, and the spread of the Ebola virus, making Gino's presence at the Animal Kingdom vitally important to public awareness and gorilla conservation.

Though Gino leaves behind 14 young who likely will have more, promising at least a few more members of this beautiful population, Gino will undeniably be missed by the Animal Kingdom and those who carry a nostalgic love for it.

Latest News

Tucker Carlson; Donald Trump
Political News

Even Tucker Carlson Is Warning About How Trump Might Use Charlie Kirk's Death To Take Away Free Speech

Screenshots from @brittneydzialo_'s TikTok video
Trending

American Women Go Viral After Accidentally Boarding Plane To Africa Instead Of France

A couple argues in the kitchen.
Trending

Couples Reveal Just How Often They Get Into Fights With Their Partner

Screenshots from @mo0nriverandme0's TikTok video
LGBTQ

Woman Realizes She Accidentally Signed Up For A Gay Running Club—And The Reactions Are Priceless

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Kash Patel and Eric Swalwell
@atrupar/X

Patel Ripped After Reciting ABCs To Avoid Answering Question About Trump And Epstein During Hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing criticism after reciting the alphabet to avoid answering a question from California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell about whether or he told Attorney General Pam Bondi that President Donald Trump's name is in the Epstein files

Trump has done everything he can these last few weeks to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person knocking over a row of dominoes
Photo by Bradyn Trollip on Unsplash

The Biggest Examples Of 'No Good Deed Goes Unpunished'

For every action we perform, there will be a consequence, whether it's positive or negative in nature.

We might know that, but sometimes, we still find ourselves surprised by what materializes from our actions, especially when we do something good, only for things to not go well for us in return.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s, partnered with MoveOn to hand out free ice cream in Philadelphia.
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn

Jerry quits Ben & Jerry's

After nearly half a century of puns, pint-sized protests, and spoon-first diplomacy via Cherry Garcia, Jerry Greenfield is hanging up his scooper.

The “Jerry” in Ben & Jerry’s has resigned after what he says was years of corporate censorship under Unilever—particularly during Trump’s second administration, when speaking up for civil rights suddenly required either a permission slip or a pink slip.

Keep ReadingShow less
Luigi Mangione
Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images

An Official Courtroom Sketch Of Luigi Mangione Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Before cameras, courtroom sketch artists served a purpose. Even now, a sketch artist can provide visuals to accompany reporting of trials when no other form of recording during court sessions is allowed.

The artists try to stay close to what the defendant, witnesses, and everyone else look like, but they can sometime veer into the caricature, as Luigi Mangione has found during his heavily publicized court appearances.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Leo XIV; Elon Musk
Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images; ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Leo Just Bluntly Called Out Elon Musk Over Ever-Widening Wealth Gap—And He's Not Wrong

If you've had about all you can stand of Elon Musk, you're in good company; the Pope himself seems to agree.

Pope Leo XIV has gone viral for his take on the news that Musk may soon become the world's first trillionaire, and he's not happy about it.

Keep ReadingShow less