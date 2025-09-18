Disney World Mourns Loss Of Beloved Gorilla Who Had Lived In Animal Kingdom Since Park's Opening

Disney's Animal Kingdom is mourning the loss of their incredibly magical friend Gino the gorilla this week.
Gino was a western lowland gorilla and was a constant fixture, having lived in the Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, since its opening in 1998. He leaves behind 14 offspring and was a model citizen in developments for global gorilla conservation and care.
Dr. Mark Penning, who is involved with all of the animals at the Animal Kingdom, shared the sad news on Instagram.
"We are heartbroken to share the passing of Gino, our beloved 44-year-old western lowland gorilla."
"For nearly 30 years, Gino touched countless lives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with his playful spirit, gentle humor, and steady presence as a devoted father and troop leader."
"Gino leaves behind an incredible legacy: 14 offspring, global contributions to gorilla care and conservation, and the lasting memories of every cast member and guest he inspired."
"Though he would have turned 45 this December, Gino’s story will live on in the future of his species and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Thank you, Gino. You will always be part of our family."
Gino was especially well-known for his signature greeting of beating his chest when guests walked by.
Dr. Scott Terrell, Director of Animal and Science Operations at Disney, wrote:
"It's natural gorilla behavior. He's just very good at it."
Behind the scenes, Gino was also very compliant when it came to medical care and caused major change in how gorillas are medically treated.
He was cooperative throughout his examinations, which included sonograms, blood pressure exams, and other medical care when needed, which allowed the staff to raise fellow gorillas to be similarly cooperative when receiving care, dramatically improving their health, longevity, and avoiding the need for sedation.
Park visitors expressed their condolences at the loss of the gentle giant.
Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species as of 2007 due to extreme poaching, the logging industry, and the spread of the Ebola virus, making Gino's presence at the Animal Kingdom vitally important to public awareness and gorilla conservation.
Though Gino leaves behind 14 young who likely will have more, promising at least a few more members of this beautiful population, Gino will undeniably be missed by the Animal Kingdom and those who carry a nostalgic love for it.