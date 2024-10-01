Bowen Yang Defends Moo Deng 'SNL' Skit After He's Accused Of 'Mocking' Chappell Roan

Saturday Night Live actor Bowen Yang defended his skit portraying the viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng that poked fun at pop artist Chappell Roan's request that fans respect her boundaries.
During the "Weekend Update" segment of SNL, Yang wore a Moo Deng costume and commented on her fame.
“The response has been overwhelming, but it has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries,” said Yang as the internet sensation zoo animal.
He continued:
“Reminder, women owe you nothing. When I’m in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee, I’m at work."
"That is the project. Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I’m your parasocial bestie or because you appreciate my talent.”
Here is the clip from SNL.
Yang's hippo speech was a direct reference to Roan's statement calling out fans for "predatory behavior" she's experienced since skyrocketing to fame when her 2023 full-length debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, re-entered the Billboard 200 in June.
Some of the "Red Wine Supernova" singer's statements that Yang referenced read in part:
“Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to.”
"When I'm on stage, when I'm performing, when I'm in drag, when I'm at a work event, when I'm doing press…I am at work."
Roan also asked fans not to address her publicly by her real name, Kayleigh.
“Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality, and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.” she said.
When Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost asked Yang as Moo Deng if he knew Roan, Yang replied:
“I’m 10 weeks old, Colin, of course I know Chappell Roan."
“By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health… it’s what society does."
"It puts young women on pedestals only to knock them down with shellfish.”
Following the episode airing, Yang faced backlash from fans who believed the comedian was mocking Roan the singer, not her situation.
In response to a Variety article about the skit and its resulting controversy, Yang wrote on his Instagram story:
"Oh geez. ‘mocks’??? if my personal stance and this piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting her then there it is i guess."
"everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever."
"needing the hose rn.”
@fayedunaway/Instagram
Those who understood that Bowen joked about the out-of-control fandom defended his statement.
Some understood where Yang was coming from but thought the tone of the skit was vulnerable to misinterpretation.
Others continued defending Yang.
SNL premiered its 50th season on Saturday, September 28, and featured Hacks star Jean Smart as host.