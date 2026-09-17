JD Vance Dragged After Posting Bizarre TikTok About Arresting Abdul El-Sayed For Having A 'Patchy Beard'

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance posted a video to TikTok targeting Michigan progressive Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

El-Sayed, like New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar before him, has been a favorite target for the Christian nationalist, White supremacist administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

All three are Muslim, but while both Mamdani and Omar are naturalized citizens who came to the United States as children, El-Sayed was born in Michigan.

But that hasn't stopped MAGA from declaring him un-American.

In the video, Vance faced the camera as he climbed into what appeared to be a police truck or SUV and said:

"So I heard in the state of Michigan they have outlawed patchy beards."

During the 2024 presidential election, Vance admitted to lying, repeating known lies (like immigrants eating pets or the 2020 election being stolen), and making up his own stories to appease his boss and manipulate voters to get what they want.

Vance continued his attempt to be funny or edgy by adding:

"Get in, patriots. We're going to arrest Abdul El-Sayed."

You can see Vance's video here:

@jd No patchy beards allowed around here

Vance then added:

"Probably gonna sh*t themselves when this car starts moving."

Then a montage of images of Vance followed, accompanied by KRS-One's song "Sound of da Police."

Giphy

This isn’t the first time Vance has brought up his feelings about another man's beard.

In a visit to Maine, Vance told his host, Jamie Beers of Compotech:

"Now, they didn't tell me that Jamie was a good-looking guy with a beard."

"Jamie, I hate good-looking guys with beards because they make me feel jealous."

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Despite his tough talk, Vance's video didn't garner him the alpha male respect he craves.

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Vance previously instructed Republicans to attack El-Sayed, telling struggling GOP candidates to "just talk about El-Sayed on the campaign trail" in a meeting on Capitol Hill on the same day he posted his beard video, according to NBC News.

reply to @jd/TikTok

The campaign strategy delivered by the Vice President of the United States to his fellow Republicans who are floundering in the polls is to rely on their voters' Islamophobia and racism instead of having actual plans to help improve their constituents' lives.

Sounds about right.