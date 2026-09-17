Skip to content

Mike Johnson Called Out For His Blatant Hypocrisy After Accusing Mamdani And AOC Of 'Laughing' At 9/11 Victims

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JD Vance Dragged After Posting Bizarre TikTok About Arresting Abdul El-Sayed For Having A 'Patchy Beard'

JD Vance; Abdul El-Sayed
@jd/TikTok; Katie McTiernan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance attempted to get laughs by posting a video on TikTok about arresting Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for having a "patchy beard"—and it's cringey AF.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 17, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance posted a video to TikTok targeting Michigan progressive Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

El-Sayed, like New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar before him, has been a favorite target for the Christian nationalist, White supremacist administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

All three are Muslim, but while both Mamdani and Omar are naturalized citizens who came to the United States as children, El-Sayed was born in Michigan.

But that hasn't stopped MAGA from declaring him un-American.

In the video, Vance faced the camera as he climbed into what appeared to be a police truck or SUV and said:

"So I heard in the state of Michigan they have outlawed patchy beards."

During the 2024 presidential election, Vance admitted to lying, repeating known lies (like immigrants eating pets or the 2020 election being stolen), and making up his own stories to appease his boss and manipulate voters to get what they want.

Vance continued his attempt to be funny or edgy by adding:

"Get in, patriots. We're going to arrest Abdul El-Sayed."

You can see Vance's video here:

@jd

No patchy beards allowed around here

Vance then added:

"Probably gonna sh*t themselves when this car starts moving."

Then a montage of images of Vance followed, accompanied by KRS-One's song "Sound of da Police."

cringe GIF Giphy

This isn’t the first time Vance has brought up his feelings about another man's beard.

In a visit to Maine, Vance told his host, Jamie Beers of Compotech:

"Now, they didn't tell me that Jamie was a good-looking guy with a beard."
"Jamie, I hate good-looking guys with beards because they make me feel jealous."

reply to @jd/TikTok

Despite his tough talk, Vance's video didn't garner him the alpha male respect he craves.

reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok


reply to @jd/TikTok

Vance previously instructed Republicans to attack El-Sayed, telling struggling GOP candidates to "just talk about El-Sayed on the campaign trail" in a meeting on Capitol Hill on the same day he posted his beard video, according to NBC News.

reply to @jd/TikTok

The campaign strategy delivered by the Vice President of the United States to his fellow Republicans who are floundering in the polls is to rely on their voters' Islamophobia and racism instead of having actual plans to help improve their constituents' lives.

Sounds about right.

Latest News

Sean Strickland (left) sparked backlash after saying he wanted to fight actor Elliot Page (right).
LGBTQ

Transphobic UFC Fighter Slammed After Saying He'd Like To 'Beat The Sh*t' Out Of Elliot Page

Landlord with rental
Trending

Redditor Sounds Off After Landlord Cancels Apartment Viewing Right As They Arrived To See It

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Celebrities

Sheryl Lee Ralph Issues Apology After Saying 'Abbott Elementary' Was The 'Only Real Comedy' Nominated For An Emmy This Year

Screenshots of Tiffany Gomas from viral video
Trending

Someone Just Edited That Viral 'He's Not Real' Airplane Meltdown To Give It The Perfect Twist Ending

More from Trending

Nona Dimitrova (left) poses her viral Practical Magic 2 question to Dianne Wiest (center) and Stockard Channing (right).
@bonbnona/TikTok

Interviewer's 'Heterosexuality Is A Curse' Question To 'Practical Magic 2' Stars Dianne Wiest And Stockard Channing Goes Viral—And We're Cringing Hard

Not even midnight margaritas could have prepared Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing for this question, apparently.

Wiest and Channing play Jet and Frances Owens, the eccentric witch aunts of sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) in Practical Magic. Nearly 30 years later, they return as the Owens family matriarchs in Practical Magic 2, where a new generation gets tangled in the family's infamous curse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of JD Vance
All-In Podcast

Vance Ripped To Shreds After Begging Voters To Give GOP 'Another Chance' In Midterms In Bizarre Video

Vice president JD Vance was widely criticized after he appeared on the All-In Podcast and begged Americans to give Republicans "another chance" by voting for the GOP in November's midterm elections.

With just 50 days to go before Election Day, Vance was asked what message he believes is important to share with voters before they go to the polls. Vance praised the Trump administration's "No Tax on Tips" initiative and pointed as well to the overall success of the nationwide immigration crackdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cinnamon Black Bear
Bryant Aardema-bryants wildlife images/Getty Images

Park Officials Speak Out After Black Bear Has To Be 'Lethally Removed' From Grand Teton After Being Fed By Visitors—And People Are Livid

A black bear near Delta Lake at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming had to be "lethally removed" after park visitors repeatedly left behind food, raising safety concerns.

Earlier in 2026, the team at Grand Teton National Park noticed concerning behavior in one of their Delta Lake black bears, who seemed to be increasingly bold about approaching tourists. Staff couldn't determine at the time if these were food-driven behaviors or not.

Keep ReadingShow less
Veteran LA News Anchor In Tears After Learning Colleague Perished In Helicopter Crash In Heartbreaking Video
Key News Network/YouTube; NBCLA/YouTube

Veteran LA News Anchor In Tears After Learning Colleague Perished In Helicopter Crash In Heartbreaking Video

TV news reporters are trained not to cry—they wouldn't be able to report the news otherwise. But some tragedies are simply too much for even the steeliest among us.

Case in point, Los Angeles KNBC reporter Robert Kovacik, who was seen wiping away tears after two of his colleagues perished in a helicopter crash in LA this week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Kerry Kennedy; Donald Trump
CNN; Artur Widak/Anadolu via Getty Images

RFK Jr.'s Sister Kerry Kennedy Rips Trump Administration Over Petty Decision To Shut Down Kennedy Center

Kerry Kennedy, the sister of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., spoke out after members President Donald Trump had installed on the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced their decision to shut down the organization entirely following a judge's ruling that Trump's name can't be added to the building.

Last month, the Trump administration said in a new court filing that the Kennedy Center "will be required to be taken down" if Trump's name isn't allowed to be added along with his other desired renovations for the building.

Keep ReadingShow less