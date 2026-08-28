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Abdul El-Sayed Offers Some Hilarious Advice After Trump Bizarrely Mispronounces His Name At MAGA Rally

Screenshot of Abdul El-Sayed; Donald Trump
C-SPAN; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is advising President Trump not to say his name after Trump butchered it during a rally on Wednesday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 28, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed mocked President Donald Trump and offered him some humorous advice after Trump butchered the pronunciation of El-Sayed's name during a rally on Wednesday.

Trump repeated El-Sayed's name several times during the rally for emphasis, each time placing an odd stress on El-Sayed's first name in addition to his surname.

A clip from the rally was brought to El-Sayed's attention and he had a cool and amused response:

"Donald Trump, because he can't resist the red meat, can't seem to keep my name out of his mouth. Habibi, if you can’t say the name, don’t say the name."

Focusing on the odd way Trump pronounced "Abdul," El-Sayed joked:

"You don't gotta say it like that, man. It's creepy. Holds on to the "L" a little too long."

He also made a reference to Trump's problematic relationship with his aide Natalie Harp, who is said to be "obsessed" with the president:

"You know, Natalie's gonna show him this clip and he's gonna be so mad."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People loved El-Sayed's response.


In recent weeks, Trump has accused El-Sayed of harboring animosity toward Jewish people and Israel. Trump disputed polling that had predicted a decisive victory for El-Sayed.

Trump claimed El-Sayed harbors hatred for Jews and Israel “with a burning passion in his heart.” He then broadened his attack to criticize progressive politics, characterizing policies associated with the left as socialist and communist. Trump also claimed that "when I watch Abdul, he's full of sh*t."

Trump's remarks are leading a wider trend of disparaging the democratic socialists—who have seen victories in key primary races around the country—as "communists." A recent Reuters analysis determined Trump and his fellow Republicans have ramped up these attacks since democratic socialists emerged victorious in New York races.

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