MAGA Voter Gets Epically Called Out After Saying She Opposes Polio Vaccine Because There Hasn't Been A Case 'Since 1960'—And She Still Doesn't Get It

A Trump supporter's faulty logic has social media users facepalming after she claimed she opposes all vaccines because there hasn't been a case of polio in the United States "since 1960."

Polio, a viral disease that may affect the spinal cord and cause muscle weakness and paralysis, was eradicated in the U.S. by 1979, thanks to a successful vaccination campaign. The virus has been detected in wastewater samples since; medical experts have expressed concerns that more parents are skipping routine childhood immunizations or using non-medical exemptions.

The CDC once recommended that children get four doses of polio vaccine, with the first dose at two months of age and the last between the ages of 4 and 6. The agency noted that 99 out of 100 children "who get all the recommended doses of polio vaccine will be protected from polio."

Comedian Jason Selvig of The Good Liars interviewed the woman, who wore a red cap and a T-shirt featuring a picture of President Donald Trump. Selvig asked if she supported the Trump administration’s decision to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), eliminating funding for HIV prevention programs and other health initiatives in developing countries.

The woman at first thought Selvig was asking for her opinion on voter ID laws and said "everybody should have an ID." Selvig explained that USAID was “the aid operation for countries… vaccines and food for impoverished countries.”

The woman quickly responded that she is “totally against vaccines," and had this to say when Selvig pressed further:

“Absolutely, 100%. ... Every single one of them. They’re poison.”

When Selvig asked her what she thinks about the polio vaccine, she replied:

“There hasn’t been a case of polio in how many years? Since 1960?”

Selvig dryly responded:

"Since the vaccine."

The woman only replied "yeah" and that was that.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

This is what we're dealing with... and it isn't pretty.





Selvig went viral for footage from the same event—a Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina—in which one woman praised Trump for having successfully regained control of the U.S. from Great Britain, which she said had ruled for "the last 125 years."

The British have not ruled the U.S. since relinquishing control of their former colonies under the Treaty of Paris, agreed to by both parties in 1783.

We wonder how Selvig manages to keep a straight face.