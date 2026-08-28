Skip to content

Mark Carney Masterfully Lays Out Why Lake Ontario Will Never Be 'Lake America' Despite Trump's Executive Order

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dad Shares His 7-Year-Old Daughter's Poignant Reaction To Hearing That Dolly Parton Died

Dolly Parton with participants in her Imagination Library program
Pool/Getty Images

X user and dad Matt Macauley shared his 7-year-old daughter's sweet reaction upon hearing him say that country music icon Dolly Parton had passed away.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 28, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

After the death of beloved country music icon, actor, and philanthropist Dolly Parton, tributes were shared by her family, friends, and fans.

Several cities turned monuments pink in her honor and the Royal Army Band of the Household Division at Buckingham Palace played her hit "9 to 5" in a video shared online, complete with a message from the royal family.

The caption on the official account of the royal family on Instagram read:

"Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many - including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always [love] you."

Like many others, Clemson University mathematics associate professor Matt Macauley shared his own tribute on social media.

The author of the upcoming book Visual Algebra, based on his YouTube series of the same name, posted the story of his daughter's reaction to Parton's death at age 80.

Macauley posted:

"My 7-year-old daughter heard me say that Dolly Parton died, and got visibly very sad. I was surprised she even knew that name."
"'You know Dolly Parton?'"
"In the sweetest timid voice, she replied:"
"'Well, I don’t _know_ know her. But she sent me books.'"

A participant in Parton's Imagination Library, Macauley's daughter could have received free books from birth until age five, depending on when she was signed up for the program. The program works through a shared funding and operational model between The Dollywood Foundation and state or local backers.

As of the time of her death, Dolly Parton had put over 332 million free books in the hands of children in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

People found Professor Macauley's tribute a lovely addition to the story of Dolly Parton's impact on the world.



@candaceleone/X

Many noted that while Parton was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and had earned numerous accolades and awards over the years for both her music, acting, and philanthropy, the Imagination Library was possibly the achievement she was most proud of.







Through The Dollywood Foundation, Parton's Imagination Library began in 1995 in Sevier County where she grew up with her 11 siblings in a simple cabin on the outskirts of the eastern Tennessee town of Sevierville.

Three years ago, Dolly Parton recorded a video explaining her inspiration for the program.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

After local success, Parton began expanding to a national program in 2000.

In 2002, Parton partnered with Indigenous Tribal Nations to include children living on reservations. By 2003, Parton’s Imagination Library reached the milestone of one million books sent to children.

In 2011, braille and audio books were added to serve children with visual or cognitive disabilities.

By 2016, one million books were going out every month and by 2024, one in seven children under the age of five in the United States was receiving a monthly book from Dolly Parton.

After the United States, Imagination Library launched in Canada in 2006, the United Kingdom in 2007, Australia in 2013, and the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

Before her death, Dolly Parton asked her family to pass on her wish, in lieu of flowers, for donations to support her Imagination Library, which was shared in both her nephew's announcement of her passing and her official obituary, seen here.

Donations can be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library here.

Latest News

Ted Cruz; Dolly Parton
Celebrities

Ted Cruz Forced To Delete Retweeted Tribute To Dolly Parton After Account Mocks Him With Hilariously NSFW Name Change

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Godmother 'Aunt Dolly' Parton: 'I Have An Angel By My Side'

Carol Burnett; Tim Curry; Luke Evans
Celebrities

Carol Burnett And Luke Evans Lead Poignant Tributes To Tim Curry After His Death At 80

Bill Gates
Viral Post

Bill Gates Warns Rise Of AI Will Be One Of The 'Most Turbulent Times In Human History' In Alarming New Essay

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Ukrainian Refugee Shares How She Was Bullied By Her Teacher And Classmates At A U.S. High School—And People Are Outraged

Ukrainian Refugee Shares How She Was Bullied By Her Teacher And Classmates At A U.S. High School—And People Are Outraged

Even though it's 2026, racism is alive and well, and so are xenophobia, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and other microaggressions.

TikToker @shape_shifter01 is sharing her experiences as a high school student and a Ukrainian refugee. She moved to the United States four years ago in response to the war between her home country and Russia.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from Riley Madison's TikTok
@rileymadison00/TikTok

Woman Reveals The List Her Ex-Husband Made Of All The 'Sacrifices' He Made While They Were Still Together—And We Can't Even

Some people manage to end relationships and even marriages amicably and either go their separate ways or maintain friendships.

But breakups and divorces sometimes reveal a person's true colors, and they channel all of their spite into their former partner, suddenly pointing out everything that was wrong with them and the relationship.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Darline Graham
C-SPAN

Darline Graham Ripped For Her Hypocrisy After Criticizing Expanded Healthcare With Tone-Deaf Story About Her Parents' Early Deaths

South Carolina Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham was called out for hypocrisy after she spoke out against expanding healthcare access by sharing a story about how her parents died early.

Last month, Darline Graham was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to temporarily fill the Senate seat previously occupied by her brother, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. President Donald Trump backed her candidacy for a full six-year term.

Keep Reading Show less
Viola Davis criticized Target over its controversial Halloween costume.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Target

Viola Davis Brilliantly Rips Target's 'Apology' Over Kids' Halloween Costume Evoking Blackface

Target apologized after a children’s Halloween costume drew backlash for its resemblance to blackface, but Viola Davis wasn’t letting the retailer off that easily.

On August 24, 2026, people online came across a new Halloween costume for boys on Target’s website. The now-deleted listing showed a young Black boy modeling the Kids’ Glows under Blacklight Circus Clown costume—a black-and-orange printed bodysuit complete with a hood featuring an exaggerated smile and a mini top hat.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @nahla_her's TikTok
@nahla_her/TikTok

High School Senior Sparks Debate After Sharing Video Of Classmates All Staring At Their Phones Instead Of Interacting

As cell phones and iPads have become more prevalent, appropriate amounts of screen time and child development have been frequent points of conversation.

TikToker @nahla_her sparked another point of conversation when she posted a video on the third day of her senior year of high school, showing how her fellow seniors were prioritizing their screens over interacting and making memories with each other.

Keep Reading Show less