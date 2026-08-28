Dad Shares His 7-Year-Old Daughter's Poignant Reaction To Hearing That Dolly Parton Died

After the death of beloved country music icon, actor, and philanthropist Dolly Parton, tributes were shared by her family, friends, and fans.

Several cities turned monuments pink in her honor and the Royal Army Band of the Household Division at Buckingham Palace played her hit "9 to 5" in a video shared online, complete with a message from the royal family.

The caption on the official account of the royal family on Instagram read:

"Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many - including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always [love] you."

Like many others, Clemson University mathematics associate professor Matt Macauley shared his own tribute on social media.

The author of the upcoming book Visual Algebra, based on his YouTube series of the same name, posted the story of his daughter's reaction to Parton's death at age 80.

Macauley posted:

"My 7-year-old daughter heard me say that Dolly Parton died, and got visibly very sad. I was surprised she even knew that name."

"'You know Dolly Parton?'"

"In the sweetest timid voice, she replied:"

"'Well, I don’t _know_ know her. But she sent me books.'"

A participant in Parton's Imagination Library, Macauley's daughter could have received free books from birth until age five, depending on when she was signed up for the program. The program works through a shared funding and operational model between The Dollywood Foundation and state or local backers.

As of the time of her death, Dolly Parton had put over 332 million free books in the hands of children in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

People found Professor Macauley's tribute a lovely addition to the story of Dolly Parton's impact on the world.









@candaceleone/X

Many noted that while Parton was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and had earned numerous accolades and awards over the years for both her music, acting, and philanthropy, the Imagination Library was possibly the achievement she was most proud of.

























Through The Dollywood Foundation, Parton's Imagination Library began in 1995 in Sevier County where she grew up with her 11 siblings in a simple cabin on the outskirts of the eastern Tennessee town of Sevierville.

Three years ago, Dolly Parton recorded a video explaining her inspiration for the program.

- YouTube youtu.be

After local success, Parton began expanding to a national program in 2000.

In 2002, Parton partnered with Indigenous Tribal Nations to include children living on reservations. By 2003, Parton’s Imagination Library reached the milestone of one million books sent to children.

In 2011, braille and audio books were added to serve children with visual or cognitive disabilities.

By 2016, one million books were going out every month and by 2024, one in seven children under the age of five in the United States was receiving a monthly book from Dolly Parton.

After the United States, Imagination Library launched in Canada in 2006, the United Kingdom in 2007, Australia in 2013, and the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

Before her death, Dolly Parton asked her family to pass on her wish, in lieu of flowers, for donations to support her Imagination Library, which was shared in both her nephew's announcement of her passing and her official obituary, seen here.

Donations can be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library here.