Amy Adams' Daughter Is Going Viral After Making Rare Red Carpet Appearance—And Fans Think She Looks Just Like Scarlett Johansson

We've all heard the advice that when you want to be promoted or to step into a higher opportunity, you have to look the part and act the part.

Apparently, Amy Adams's and Darren Le Gallo's 16-year-old daughter, Aviana, has been doing just that, but not in the way that anyone expected.

Adams has teased during recent projects that her daughter is interested in taking the same path as her parents by working in acting and filmmaking. She looks forward to traveling and having each day be different than the last, and she believes that working in entertainment would support those wishes.

So while promoting her latest project, Apple TV's Cape Fear, Amy Adams appeared on the red carpet with her husband and daughter by her side. Aviana up to this point has very infrequently been in the public eye, photographed at only a few major events, like when Adams received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When the recent photos were made public, fans were shocked to note Aviana's resemblance to a Hollywood star who was not her mother, but fellow A-lister Scarlett Johansson.

While a few people also noted similarities to Amber Heard and Kate Upton, the overwhelming majority saw The Black Widow, according to this post by X user @gfscarlizzie.

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Looking closely at the photographs, Aviana appears to have her father's eyes and her mother's nose and possibly a blend of both parents' mouth and chin, which somehow adds up to the Avengers star.

Fans were baffled, to say the least.





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Now that Aviana Le Gallo is making more public appearances and taking acting classes, we're certain to see more of her, and her next public appearance is sure not to be quite so jarring as her Cape Fear reveal.

But one thing is for certain: If there's ever a Scarlett Johansson film where her character needs to appear as her younger self or have a younger sister or daughter, Le Gallo would be quite the contender!