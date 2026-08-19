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Laura Ingraham Just Mocked Jon Ossoff Over His 'Pancake Bronzer'—And It Backfired Immediately

Screenshot of Laura Ingraham discussing Jon Ossoff
Fox News

On Monday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham attempted to mock Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's "pancake bronzer"—and was quickly called out for her hypocrisy.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 19, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Fox News host Laura Ingraham was called out for her hypocrisy after she attacked Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff for wearing what she referred to as "pancake bronzer" despite supporting President Donald Trump, who wears makeup all the time.

People can only speculate what brand of makeup or bronzer Trump uses on a daily basis, but there's a reason why he's been nicknamed "the orange man," "Agent Orange," and even "Mango Mussolini"—the color of his face is really, really hard to miss given he's photographed all the time.

But this contradiction didn't appear to be on Ingraham's mind when she criticized Ossoff for his now-viral remarks about Trump's relationship with his aide Natalie Harp. Earlier this week, Ossoff said Trump "wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie to their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

Ingraham described the Ossoff's comment as “bizarre” and “weird,” suggesting it was simply an effort to portray Ossoff as “tough.” She argued that he is more focused on “vibes” than on actual accomplishments.

She then pointed to a Washington Free Beacon analysis that determined Ossoff’s campaign had spent $2,887 on makeup services in 2026—more than any other federal candidate at the time:

"Last month the 'Washington Free Beacon' reported that Ossoff spent more on makeup than any federal candidate this year, beating out AOC and Rashida Tlaib."
“And beneath all that pancake bronzer and all of that rouge, we have an ambitious man. But one without a core. That’s the most dangerous kind of politician out there.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Again, we really can't stress enough how much Ingraham's remark doesn't make any sense given Trump's preferences.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who testified before the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection, revealed in her memoir Enough that Trump was initially reluctant to wear masks during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because he feared the straps would mess up his makeup.

Hutchinson recounted an incident where Trump put on a white mask and asked for opinions. Upon realizing that the mask's straps were covered in bronzer, he refused to wear it, fearing criticism from the press for his appearance without considering the protective measures.

A 2019 Washington Post story also highlighted Trump's preference for makeup, revealing that his housekeepers regularly had to provide two full containers of white Tic Tacs and one half-full container, along with two full containers and one half-full container of the Bronx Colors-brand face makeup from Switzerland.

Ingraham was called out for her hypocrisy.



Remember: Every accusation is a confession.

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