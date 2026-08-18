Local Fox News Anchor Hilariously Struggles To Recover After Co-Host's Quip About 'Eating Beaver' Sends Him Into Hysterics

When we go to work, we're expected to be professional, but life happens, and sometimes all we can do is laugh.

On Fox 2 News' Good Day Detroit, Ryan Ermanni was speaking to his co-host Deena Centofanti and meteorologist Derek Kevra.

While discussing The History Channel's hit reality show Alone, Centofanti was sincerely discussing the troubles the reality show contestants were going through in the winter episodes, struggling to get enough calories and protein to stay alive.

It all went downhill when Centofanti pointed out:

"Now, they're ice-fishing, because everything is frozen."

"You're looking for fat in the beaver. The beaver is the most sought after."

At this, Ermanni started chuckling, trying to stay composed at the round table.

But then Centofanti turned to him and deadpanned:

"Ryan, do you think you could eat beaver? Because it's fat and then it's meat?"

Clearly overcome with the innuendo of the question, Ermanni put his face in his hands, his elbows up on the table, as he laughed hysterically.

Centofanti continued to make it worse by offering other sources, like moose.

Eventually, Ermanni composed himself enough to speak, his face deep red.

"Yeah, I don't know. I don't know anything about this show, but you're really funny. You're a really funny gal."

Soon after, Ermanni posted the blooper on Facebook, where he joked that he had no idea beavers were so important to Alone's plot.

You can watch the segment here:

The segment went viral on X, where viewers thought the moment was hilarious.





Others were certain they'd learned something about Ermanni thanks to this blooper.





Some were also certain that Centofanti had intentionally set him up with her line of questioning.





We all embarrass ourselves from time to time, and sometimes the best thing we can do is laugh—and invite others to laugh with us!