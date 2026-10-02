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Guy's Viral TikTok About Going On First Date With Woman After Being Set Up By Both Their Moms Has People Cheering

Screenshots from @chvnxe_'s TikTok video
@chvnxe_/TikTok

TikToker @chvnxe_ gushed about his date with a woman after getting set up by both their moms in a viral video—and viewers are feeling the love.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 02, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Not all first dates are meant to work out or lead to future dates, but some so loudly and unapologetically work out, everyone will know.

TikToker @chvnxe_ went on a first date with a woman and was quick to share the deets after the date was over, clearly over the moon with how the date had gone.

Everything went right from the start, from what his date was wearing, to her music tastes, to what they talked about. When the date was technically "over," she even invited him to go with her on a few errands, and even that was enjoyable.

The best part, though? They were set up for the date by their respective moms.

Anyone who's wanted to make a good first impression and try to make their partner's family like them can attest to how important it is to earn the parents' approval. Having pre-approval in the form of getting set up must be a sign of totally winning at life, at least in their love life!

You can watch the video here:

@chvnxe_

She does not follow this account so let us pray that she doesn’t see this😭😭😭 Update: SHE FOUND IT!

Fellow TikTokers felt butterflies over the wholesome deets from the first date.

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

@chvnxe_/TikTok

The TikToker doesn't clarify in the video if there were any previous attempts from the moms of trying to get their kids to date, or if maybe this was a scheme to really lock in the "Best Friend Forever" vibes, but clearly, the two women like each other so much that those feelings must have translated into their kids!

It's also unclear if the pair ended up going on a second date, but one can hope.

In a world of negative stories, date cancellations, and dating horror stories, this is a welcome, happy edition that shows that anyone can have an amazing date if they just find the right person to go out with.

Maybe more of us should try asking our moms for their suggestions.

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