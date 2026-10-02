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Jessica Tarlov Has Perfect Clapback After Fox News Co-Host Criticizes Abdul El-Sayed For Not Being A 'Practicing Physician'

Screenshots of Jessica Tarlov and Emily Compagno; Abdul El-Sayed
Fox News; Sarah Rice/Getty Images

On Tuesday, liberal The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov praised Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed for targeting "Make America Healthy Again" voters since he's "actually a doctor"—and when her co-host Emily Compagno criticized him for not being a "practicing physician," Tarlov had a comeback for the ages.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Fox News host Jessica Tarlov had the perfect response to her colleague Emily Compagno after Compagno complained that Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is not a "practicing physician."

El-Sayed, an epidemiologist who campaigned on expanding healthcare access, strengthening the economy, and ending unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel, became the first progressive to win a statewide primary in a state carried by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. He is set to face former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers during next month's midterms.

Speaking on The Five, Tarlov praised him for targeting "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) voters since he's "actually a doctor," a remark that underscores just how unqualified Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy is for his position.

Kennedy, who lacks medical or scientific training, has argued that drug companies and regulatory agencies harm Americans’ health. He has even proposed that certain vaccines should be removed from the market and is well-known for sharing conspiracy theories about vaccines, particularly those for measles and COVID-19.

Kennedy spearheads the controversial MAHA initiative—and he previously filed for a MAHA trademark for potential use in marketing supplements, vitamins, essential oils, and cryptocurrency, according to documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Referring to El-Sayed and his policy platform, Tarlov said:

"Abdul has a legitimate reason to be targeting these MAHA voters; he's actually a doctor. And he can point to the results under Bobby Kennedy's HHS and say that 'We are sicker as a result of this.'"
"I think this is good stuff: going after pesticides in the food, that you should be able to sue the pesticide manufacturers, accountability for polluters, getting lead and microplastics out of our water. What could be bad there?"

Compagno replied:

"Yeah, he's an M.D. He's not a practicing physician."

Tarlov was prepared:

“Well, Bobby Kennedy is a nothing.”

And when Compagno responded that Kennedy is HHS Secretary, Tarlov said:

“He’s confirmed as that, but I’m saying on the scale of going to medical school and getting through that, he’s a zero."

When co-host Jesse Watters said Kennedy "is in better shape," Tarlov replied that Kennedy "wears jeans to work out, like all real men." The comment refers to the times Kennedy has filmed himself working out while wearing jeans—impractical for workouts—and also takes a jab at Watters, who dedicates considerable time on the network to opining about what "real men" do.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Many appreciated Tarlov's responses—and people had much to say about Kennedy's qualifications, or lack thereof.


We wonder how Tarlov doesn't lose her cool sitting next to people this dense every day.

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