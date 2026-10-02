Trump Ripped After Openly Lusting Over MAGA Sisters With Tone-Deaf Joke Following Cornell Sexual Assault Allegations

President Donald Trump was criticized after openly lusting after Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and her sister Leah Campos during a Hispanic Heritage Month event that took place amid national outrage following the sexual assault allegations that have been the center of a scandal at Cornell University.

A former Cornell student known only as "Jane Doe" filed a civil lawsuit detailing an October 2024 sexual assault at the Chi Phi fraternity house and Cornell's handling of the assault after it was reported to school officials. Cornell’s chapter of Chi Phi was closed shortly afterward and remains barred from campus.

Doe alleged that Cornell failed to protect her and did not adequately discipline the men involved in the incident, who have since been dubbed the Cornell Seven. The university has agreed to an independent investigation into the rape allegation.

Cornell has defended its handling of the case, saying it conducted an "extensive investigation" over several months after the incident was reported and complied with applicable federal civil rights law. Critics have also questioned why other members of a Chi Phi group chat did not intervene or report what they knew.

Considering that this case has garnered national headlines, one would expect a president to read the room and not make jokes about sexual harassment—or worse.

But that's exactly what Trump did when he commented on the "beauty" of Campos-Duffy—the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy—and her sister Leah, a former CIA official who is now the U.S ambassador for the Dominican Republic.

He said:

"Your sister is here too, Rachel, I hear? Oh, there she is. Oh, I don't know who's more beautiful. I can't …"

"As a politician, you're not allowed to talk about the beauty of a woman because it's the immediate end of your political career—but you're both very beautiful."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Trump's remarks aren't a surprise if you recall the infamous comments he made on the Access Hollywood tape that resurfaced during the 2016 election cycle.

The recording, made in 2005 and leaked to The Washington Post, was published in October 2016—just over a month before Election Day. In the audio, Trump is heard recounting an unsuccessful attempt to pursue a married woman before making crude remarks about his ability to kiss and grope women without their consent.

Notably, Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. Trump is mentioned 38,000 times in the Epstein files.

Notably, emails between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff identify Trump as "the dog that hasn’t barked," revealing that Epstein's victims spent significant time with Trump. Trump and former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have dismissed the scandal as merely a "distraction campaign by the Democrats and liberal media."

It's also worth pointing out that multiple women have accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault, and that writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, ultimately winning a judgment that found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Trump was elected twice despite all of these facts (and so much more).

Many have condemned his remarks.

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Read the room, Donald.