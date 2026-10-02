Man Goes Viral After Woman Cancels On Him 15 Minutes Before Their First Date Due To His Outfit

We can all agree that a date not working out can hurt at the time, but usually, it doesn't work out because it wasn't a good match for us in the first place. A date canceled at the last minute could mean the same!

TikToker @wunderr_, for example, was excited to go on a first date with a woman he nicknamed "Shawty," which usually means an incredibly attractive woman.

While both of them were preparing for the date, they shared a video call, confiding how excited they both were. That's when the fateful moment happened: the woman asked what the TikToker planned to wear that night.

Very proud of his selection, he set down his phone and stepped back to reveal his full outfit. The incredibly sparkly ensemble featured a glittery button-down shirt, sequin-like glittery pants, and sparkly black shoes.

The woman asked if the glittery fit was what he intended to wear on their date, and when he said yes, she simply said, "Hmm," and paused for much longer than was comfortable for either of them.

When the TikToker attempted to ask what she was thinking, she said she didn't think that would "work," and that he must have "better options" waiting for him in his closet.

To this, TikToker @wunderr_ balked, because he, as he points out in the video, is a grown man who can choose what to put on his body.

At that point, the woman decided to call the date off just 15 minutes before they'd originally agreed to meet.

After they hung up, the TikToker started to film a video, clearly frustrated and perplexed by the woman's reaction, but standing by the outfit he'd chosen and was still wearing.

You can watch the video here:

@wunderr_ I probably dodged a bullet anyway😅 #relatable #viraltiktok #relationships

While fellow TikTokers could have taken a moment to be supportive of TikToker @wunderr_, they used the opportunity to roast him instead.

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This is one of those situations where, obviously, TikToker @wunderr_'s outfit would not be everyone's outfit of choice, and in this woman's case, it was enough to turn her off of the idea of going on a date with him completely.

But someday in the future, he's sure to meet someone with just as much whimsy!