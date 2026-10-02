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Jesse Watters Dragged After Over-The-Top Sexist Reaction To Drinking Boba Tea Live On Air

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Fox News host Jesse Watters tried to imply that drinking boba tea is somehow feminine while sampling some during a Fox News segment on Wednesday—and was swiftly ridiculed.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Fox News host Jesse Watters was widely criticized after he tried to imply that drinking boba tea is somehow feminine while sampling some on the air on Wednesday.

Watters said he wanted to try bubble tea after seeing Maine U.S. Senate candidate Troy Jackson recently featured in a video, where he was “sipping out of this thing like it was the last thing on Earth.” But of course, he had to be weird about it, offering viewers more insight into his own toxic masculinity.

He said:

"He [Jackson] was sipping out of this thing like it was the last thing on Earth. So we’re gonna try it. You can’t watch me while I suck the straw; it’s private.”

Watters exclaimed "I got a ball in mouth!" after taking a sip through the straw. He was referring to the tapioca balls that make boba tea, well, boba tea. He claimed the drink "tastes like estrogen" while another panelist claimed "you can taste the femininity" when drinking boba tea.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Watters was widely mocked in response.


Remember, this is Watters we're talking about.

Watters once suggested former President Joe Biden is "not manly" for publicly enjoying ice cream, demonstrating his weird fixation on other men's eating habits. He later outdid himself when he questioned Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's "masculinity" because Walz drinks his vanilla shakes with a straw.

He's also in good–or shall we say "weird"—company. Earlier this year, Vice President JD Vance raised eyebrows after he claimed during an interview with conservative podcaster Joe Rogan that Biden's staff had him eat ice cream "in the most suggestive way possible."

Rogan replied that he had "never even paid attention to that." Vance responded that it was "such bad optics," before joking that he would never be brave enough to let himself be photographed eating a corndog.

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