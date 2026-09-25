Skip to content

Oreo Just Made A Hilariously False Claim About Their Name—And Merriam-Webster's Response Is All Of Us

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Drag Race' Star Alyssa Edwards Pens Powerful Open Letter To Ken Paxton After He Uses Her To Attack James Talarico

Alyssa Edwards; Ken Paxton; James Talarico
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards penned an open letter to Republican Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton after he used videos of her to attack his Democratic challenger James Talarico, who recently named Edwards as his favorite drag queen.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 25, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

On September 14, the RNC (Republican National Committee) Research X account posted a video clip, without crediting who filmed it, showing a campaign event attendee approaching Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico to shake his hand and ask him who his favorite drag queen was. Talarico replied it was probably his fellow Texan, Alyssa Edwards.

The clip went viral, garnering over 7 million views on X, and was reposted across social media.

Edwards is the drag persona of trained dancer, choreographer, and business owner Justin Johnson, who was born and raised in Mesquite, Texas, where he also owns and operates dance studio Beyond Belief Dance Company.

Johnson’s life in and out of drag, studio, and students were the subjects of the Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen in 2018, and his dancers competed on the 16th season of America's Got Talent in 2021 where Johnson also appeared as Edwards.

In other words, a Texan being able to name Alyssa Edwards as their favorite drag queen isn't an obscure reference.

Even before appearing on 2013's season five of RuPaul's Drag Race, Johnson's alter-ego Edwards was a well-known performer in the world of drag pageants, having won the national titles 2006 Miss Gay USofA and Miss Gay America and All American Goddess, both in 2010.

A Drag Race fan favorite for her meme-able moments in...

Alyssa Edwards GIF Giphy

...and out of drag...

Justin Johnson GIF Giphy

...her tongue pop, and witty catchphrases, Edwards returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2 in 2016 and the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars in 2024, which she won.

After learning that Talarico named her his favorite drag queen, Edwards posted a message thanking him on her TikTok.

In it, Edwards said:

"Thank you, James, for celebrating a fellow Texan. And while we may live two very different lives, that's exactly the point. We don't have to live alike or agree on everything to respect one another."

You can see Edwards video here:

@thealyssaedwards

It turns out @James Talarico has a favorite Drag Queen… He’s got good taste 👏🏻 ⭐️ Always and Forever, Alyssa Edwards #alyssaedwards #JamesTalarico #Texas #DollyParton

But the RNC didn't post the clip to show Texans supporting and respecting each other.

They did it to try to hurt Talarico's campaign and support his opponent, North Dakota-born and California and New York-raised Ken Paxton.

The controversial MAGA Texas Attorney General has been plagued by scandals over past fraudulent business dealings, infidelity, ethics inquiries after his staff reported corruption, trading political favors for a job for his mistress, giving a sweetheart deal to a pedophile, and being impeached for corruption and bribery by GOP members of the Texas legislature.

The RNC's caption attacked Edwards for working with children.

Right-wing media outlets and MAGA influencers, like Chaya Raichik's Libs of TikTok, targeted Edwards as well to bolster Paxton’s campaign. Paxton himself reshared the RNC clip to attack Talarico.

Paxton captioned his reshare of the RNC post:

"What normal person can name their favorite drag queen this quickly?"
"When James Talarico isn’t advocating for children to dress in drag, he’s watching drag performances and saying that Texas produces the best drag queens."
"James Talarico is too weird and too radical for Texas."

Paxton also posted a compilation that directly attacked Edwards/Johnson, captioned:

"Meet Alyssa Edwards: James Talarico’s favorite sick and twisted drag queen."

The clip mixed adults only moments from Drag Race and Dancing Queen with clips of Johnson at his dance studio to tarnish the Texas business owner's reputation.

reply to @KenPaxtonTX/X

Edwards as Justin Johnson responded to Paxton and his band of bullies with an open letter, writing:

"...I’m not sure I fully understand your motive or intention in attempting to disparage my name, my character, or my reputation. But I do know this: the way we choose to speak about others often says far more about our own character than it ever will about theirs."
"As a Texan and a very proud one at that, I would hope that your focus would remain on policy, leadership, and what you intend to provide for the future of ALL Texans."

You can read the full letter here:

@AlyssaEdwards_1/X

After writing about their accomplishments and Christian faith, Johnson shared:

"Ultimately, I am proud of who I am. I know who I am. I know what I stand for, and what I still hope to accomplish."

Then in a nod to the footage in Paxton’s attack video, he added:

"And if you happened to catch my Netflix docuseries along the way, I sincerely hope you enjoyed it."

Johnson concluded:

"Texas is big enough for all of us."

He then signed as Justin Johnson "With Texas pride."

People were firmly Team Alyssa Edwards/Justin Johnson on Paxton's post...






...and also on the post from Edwards' X account.









Talarico and Paxton will face off in November to see who fills incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn's seat.

Dancing Queen is available for streaming on Netflix.

Latest News

Viral Clip Of George Santos Struggling To Climb Aboard Raft On 'Special Forces' Reality Show Is All Kinds Of Cringey
Trending

Viral Clip Of George Santos Struggling To Climb Aboard Raft On 'Special Forces' Reality Show Is All Kinds Of Cringey

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
Donald Trump

Viral Image Of Mamdani Staring Directly Into The Camera During Meeting With Trump Sparks Hilarious Memes

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Dragged After Sharing Photo With MAGA Official's Face Seemingly Edited To Look Like Natalie Harp's

Screenshots from @voycebutler5's TikTok
Trending

Man Goes Viral For Pretending To Be Woman's Friend In Walmart After She Realized She Was Being Followed

More from Trending/post

Screenshots from @ulovelailahakim's TikTok
@ulovelailahakim/TikTok

TikToker Sparks Debate After Revealing 7 Behaviors She Considers 'Cheating' In Viral Video

When it comes to relationships, everyone has different standards for what they view as acceptable or desirable.

Even cheating maintains a certain sense of nuance, as some people believe that only things that happen in the bedroom could qualify as cheating, while others see cheating as something that comes in stages.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tommy Tuberville
C-SPAN2

Tommy Tuberville Dragged After Claiming Air Travel Industry Is Overrun With 'Furries' In Bonkers Senate Floor Rant

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was widely mocked after he made the bonkers claim that many pilots, flight attendants and air traffic controllers are "part of the furry community."

Tuberville, who spoke alongside a poster displaying a transphobic message, offered no evidence to substantiate the claim that a large portion of commercial aviation workers identify as furries, nor did he provide evidence that involvement in the furry community presents a safety concern.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Kristi Noem Slammed After Sharing Graphic Photos Of Elk She Took Down During 'Super Fun' Hunting Trip

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was criticized after she shared several gory photos on Instagram of an elk she'd killed during a recent hunting trip.

The Instagram carousel, which the platform labeled as “sensitive content,” shows Noem and the other hunters smiling for the camera and posing with the elk’s carcass as if displaying a trophy from their “super fun hunt.” In several of the photos, Noem’s weapon is positioned beside the animal’s wound, with blood visibly seeping from the injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @arriegatoo's TikTok
@arriegatoo/TikTok

TikToker's Nonchalant Reaction To Being Run Over By A Car Leaves Viewers Flabbergasted

We've all heard of adrenaline spikes causing people to be able to do incredible things, but this is ridiculous!

A young woman, @arriegatoo on TikTok, posted a video that was under 10 seconds, and while she laughed, she said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Paul LePage
CBS 13 News/YouTube

MAGA Candidate Rages After ICE Targets Family Member For Deportation—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

Maine's former Tea Party Republican Governor Paul LePage recently returned to the state from his home in Florida to vie for the seat held by retiring Democratic Representative Jared Golden in Maine's 2nd congressional district.

LePage was governor from 2011-2019 and dubbed himself "Trump before Trump" over his bigoted comments, divisive policies, and his frequent tantrums and attacks on opponents and the press.

Keep ReadingShow less