Man Goes Viral For Pretending To Be Woman's Friend In Walmart After She Realized She Was Being Followed

Nobody likes feeling unsafe while alone in public—and women in particular experience this far too often. It's not wonder that most women would choose encountering a random bear in the wild rather than a random man.

It's becoming an increasingly common practice for women to approach other women and pretend to have "lost their friend" in the crowd, so as to deter creeps from bothering them. On rare occasions, a woman might approach a man, as well, if he seems like a safer option.

TikToker @voycebutler5, for example, shared how he had been approached by a woman a few days before at a Walmart. She was visibly panicking and begged him to "pretend to be there with her" so it would look like she was not alone.

The TikToker saw two suspicious men standing at the end of the aisle, so he agreed to walk with the woman.

She explained that the men had approached her in the parking lot and would not leave her alone. She'd rushed inside for help, and when she saw him, she had the feeling that he was someone she could trust.

The TikToker took the woman to find a staff member and have them call the police, and the men left the premises soon after when they saw the pair talking to Walmart staff.

You can watch the video here:

@voycebutler5 A woman walked up to me in Walmart and quietly asked me to pretend I knew her. Once she told me why, I understood exactly why she was scared. #fyp #storytime

Fellow TikTokers applauded TikToker @voycebutler5 for stepping in and being there for the woman during her time of need.

Not only had the TikToker been willing to help a stranger and get her to safety, but some TikTokers pointed out that it was a huge deal for a woman to be pursued by suspicious men and still seek out another man for help. Putting trust in others in 2026, especially as a woman, minority, or member of the LGBTQ+ community, is no small act.

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When in uncomfortable or scary situations, the best thing a person can do is hurry to find help, like in the form of a staff member or police officer.

In this case, the woman luckily found someone who was willing to help her get the resources that she needed so that she would be safe.