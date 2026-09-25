TikToker Sparks Debate After Revealing 7 Behaviors She Considers 'Cheating' In Viral Video

When it comes to relationships, everyone has different standards for what they view as acceptable or desirable.

Even cheating maintains a certain sense of nuance, as some people believe that only things that happen in the bedroom could qualify as cheating, while others see cheating as something that comes in stages.

TikToker Laila Hakim, for example, shared seven acts that she believes qualify as cheating, and they're far from taking off clothes or being intimate with someone.

From the start of the video, the TikToker pointed out that this "goes both ways," and while she presents the behaviors from the perspective of a boyfriend performing them, they'd be just as unacceptable if a girlfriend did them.

First: Talking to random women.

"If you're a grown ass f**king man, and you're Snapping random girls that you don't know, while you're in a relationship..."

"Like, do I even need to elaborate?"

Second: Checking out others' profiles.

"Stalking random girls' profiles."

"Like, you see a bad b*tch, and you go on her profile, and you're in her profile views?"

"Whenever I see a boy who has a girlfriend in my profile views, I feel so bad for the girl."

"That's embarrassing. Don't embarrass your girlfriend."

Third: Deleting messages.

"Deleting messages. Why are you deleting messages?"

"What do you need to delete?"

Fourth: Keeping past love interests around.

"Talking to or texting people that you know have liked you in the past, that you've talked to in the past, anything like that."

"That's disgusting. Get out of here."

Fifth: Liking others' posts.

"Liking other girls' posts."

"I'm not talking about a dog picture, bro. I'm talking about bikini pictures."

"Something, anything, posted by another woman. Why?"

Sixth: Entertaining flirtations.

"Let's say you go to the bar or something, and a girl comes up to you, and you're just entertaining it."

"You didn't cheat on your girlfriend. But you're just talking to her and not telling her you had a girlfriend."

"No, that's not going to work."

Seventh: Work wife who?

"Last but not least, having a work girlfriend."

"We would need to have a long, sit-down conversation of me trying not to..."

You can watch the video here:

@ulovelailahakim here the unloyal hos come to fight in my comments #fyp #foryou #relateable

The video quickly gained traction, largely because viewers had such different takes on what was covered in the video, and whether they believed those seven behaviors qualified as cheating.

Some wholeheartedly agreed with Hakim's take.

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Others understood the TikToker's concerns, but they saw them as disrespectful, rather than blatant cheating.

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There were, of course, some people in the comments who saw Hakim, and those who agreed with her, as insecure and jealous.

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This is one of those conversations that is going to invite all kinds of takes and discussions, but the most important thing is for a person's partner to agree on their take. The whole internet might disagree, but if a person finds a partner who shares their values, that is the most important thing.