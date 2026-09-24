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Travis Kelce Reacts To Memes Of Taylor's Viral 'That's My Husband' Video—And They're Hilariously Accurate

Travis Kelce; Taylor Swift
Michael Owens/Getty Images; NBC

In the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce reacted to several memes of Travis' wife Taylor Swift shouting "That's my husband!" while pointing to her wedding ring after he scored a touchdown—and they're too good.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 24, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been a favorite celebrity couple since dating rumors first began swirling, and the cute reactions keep coming since they got married in July at Madison Square Garden.

And now Swift is a meme, once again, after adorably shouting out her husband at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts game on September 20.

When Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season, Swift sprang to her feet and pointed to her wedding ring, yelling, "That's my husband!" before turning to celebrate with others in the box, with her also allegedly saying, "He married me!"

You can catch that fun moment here:

The moment was quickly captured and spread across social media as the latest internet meme.

Kelce's brother, Jason, brought the new meme up to him during the latest episode of their podcast New Heights, and they shared a series of memes featuring Swift shouting, "That's my husband!"

One read:

"My neurosurgeon breadwinner wife watching me shotgun my eleventh beer of the night."

Another read:

"My girl when the tour guide at the historical site says I asked very good questions."

And another read:

"My wife when I figure out which alarm was tripping due to low battery and swipe it out."

Kelce enjoyed looking at the memes and proudly stated:

"Just doing my deed as a husband."
"Listen, man. Proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud."

You can watch part of the episode here:

Here are some other funny versions of the meme:








The Chiefs beat the Colts, and Kelce also broke a record, scoring the most yards after a catch of all time, outdoing Marshall Faulk's record with 6,288 yards.

Kelce was humbled by the new record:

“This is by far the craziest thing and honestly one of the coolest accomplishments I’ve ever had."
"I had no idea I was even in the ballpark. I didn’t know I was top five, top ten, ever."
"I would have guessed there were so many more.”

Not only did his make his wife proud, but he made his team proud, too.

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