Resurfaced Photo Of Erika Kirk's MAGA Sneakers Has Everyone Doing A Double-Take

A year after Charlie Kirk's assassination, Erika Kirk has become one of the more recognizable faces in conservative politics. But apparently, her growing political profile isn't the only thing turning heads—her footwear is getting some attention of its own.

And it's been quite a year for Kirk. Between the ongoing criminal case against her husband's accused killer and a shooting near April's White House Correspondents' Dinner, the Turning Point USA CEO has rarely been out of the headlines.

Behind those public appearances, however, Kirk has also been grappling with life without her husband. In a September 7 guest essay for the New York Times, she opened up about navigating her first year of grief.

Kirk reflected on learning to embrace life while mourning her husband:

“I am learning that grieving Charlie and living life at the same time are part of the rhythm of grief. I can miss him with every part of me and still laugh with our children. I can have a broken heart and still experience joy.”

But while Kirk has spoken candidly about navigating grief, her public displays of it have sparked their own conversation. From her much-discussed embrace with Vice President JD Vance to comedian Druski's viral parody, even her most personal moments have become subjects of online debate.

Now, it appears even her choice of footwear is up for discussion:

Erika Kirk’s SHOES featuring her late husband’s image go viral https://t.co/GgjxFMihY2

— RT Intl (@RT_on_X) September 21, 2026

A resurfaced photo from a Turning Point USA event in Washington, D.C., earlier this year shows Kirk dressed in an all-white ensemble, complete with custom white Nike Air Force 1s featuring her late husband's face amid vibrant red, blue, and yellow artwork.

While the sneakers may have been intended as a tribute, social media users wasted no time coming up with some creative nicknames:

Imagine rocking up on the first day of school with fresh Kirkies on your feet.

— Spev.V2 (@SpevV2) September 21, 2026





Not everybody hatin' on her limited edition Kirk Jordans. Kirk has not publicly addressed the resurfaced sneaker photos, but the internet hasn't exactly waited around for a statement.

And then there's Druski.

The comedian's viral TikTok parody, How Conservative Women in America Act, featured a blonde wig, prosthetics, and a fireworks-filled dance sequence that many viewers interpreted as a reference to Kirk's appearance at her husband's memorial service.

Here's the skit that sparked controversy:

@druski How Conservative Women in America act 🇺🇸😂😂😂😭😭 #druski #conservative #politicstiktok #politicalcomedy #funny

Kirk took issue with the parody, accusing Druski of copying her appearance , voice, and mannerisms to humiliate her in front of millions of viewers. She also criticized what she described as a double standard, arguing that she would face backlash for a comparable skit while his portrayal was dismissed as comedy.

And while Kirk wasn't embracing Druski's brand of comedy, she had no problem embracing another set of critics. After her controversial hug with Vice President JD Vance at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi last year drew online attention, Kirk issued an open invitation to anyone questioning the gesture.

Kirk offered her critics a hug of their own:

“Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves—I will give you a free hug any time you want a hug. My love language is touch, if you will.”

Whether Kirk responds to the sneaker controversy remains to be seen. Social media, meanwhile, has continued lacing up the jokes.

Here's how the sneaker saga continued:









































Kirk can grieve Charlie however she chooses, whether that means writing about him in the New York Times or putting his face on a pair of sneakers. And while people may find the shoes touching, strange, or downright meme-worthy, she is entitled to choose.

The people commenting on it, however, have their own right to speak. Karen Attiah was fired by The Washington Post after posting comments about Charlie Kirk's death. Nearly a year later, an independent arbitrator ordered the Post to reinstate Attiah and compensate her for lost wages, finding that the newspaper had violated her union protections.

That debate over press freedom is also playing out in Washington. POLITICO, CNN and MS NOW sued the Trump administration this week after their White House press credentials were revoked, arguing that the move violated their First Amendment rights.

So beyond jokes about shoes lie more serious questions about the right to personal expression, public criticism, and freedom of the press.