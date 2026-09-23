Skip to content

Trump Dragged After Offering Mind-Numbing Name Change For AI—And It's Peak Trump

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Resurfaced Photo Of Erika Kirk's MAGA Sneakers Has Everyone Doing A Double-Take

Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference.
Caylo Seals/Getty Images

Erika Kirk's sneakers from a Turning Point USA event in Washington, D.C., earlier this year have gone viral after people realized what was on them.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 23, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

A year after Charlie Kirk's assassination, Erika Kirk has become one of the more recognizable faces in conservative politics. But apparently, her growing political profile isn't the only thing turning heads—her footwear is getting some attention of its own.

And it's been quite a year for Kirk. Between the ongoing criminal case against her husband's accused killer and a shooting near April's White House Correspondents' Dinner, the Turning Point USA CEO has rarely been out of the headlines.

Behind those public appearances, however, Kirk has also been grappling with life without her husband. In a September 7 guest essay for the New York Times, she opened up about navigating her first year of grief.

Kirk reflected on learning to embrace life while mourning her husband:

“I am learning that grieving Charlie and living life at the same time are part of the rhythm of grief. I can miss him with every part of me and still laugh with our children. I can have a broken heart and still experience joy.”

But while Kirk has spoken candidly about navigating grief, her public displays of it have sparked their own conversation. From her much-discussed embrace with Vice President JD Vance to comedian Druski's viral parody, even her most personal moments have become subjects of online debate.

Now, it appears even her choice of footwear is up for discussion:

A resurfaced photo from a Turning Point USA event in Washington, D.C., earlier this year shows Kirk dressed in an all-white ensemble, complete with custom white Nike Air Force 1s featuring her late husband's face amid vibrant red, blue, and yellow artwork.

While the sneakers may have been intended as a tribute, social media users wasted no time coming up with some creative nicknames:


Not everybody hatin' on her limited edition Kirk Jordans. Kirk has not publicly addressed the resurfaced sneaker photos, but the internet hasn't exactly waited around for a statement.

And then there's Druski.

The comedian's viral TikTok parody, How Conservative Women in America Act, featured a blonde wig, prosthetics, and a fireworks-filled dance sequence that many viewers interpreted as a reference to Kirk's appearance at her husband's memorial service.

Here's the skit that sparked controversy:

@druski

How Conservative Women in America act 🇺🇸😂😂😂😭😭 #druski #conservative #politicstiktok #politicalcomedy #funny

Kirk took issue with the parody, accusing Druski of copying her appearance, voice, and mannerisms to humiliate her in front of millions of viewers. She also criticized what she described as a double standard, arguing that she would face backlash for a comparable skit while his portrayal was dismissed as comedy.

And while Kirk wasn't embracing Druski's brand of comedy, she had no problem embracing another set of critics. After her controversial hug with Vice President JD Vance at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi last year drew online attention, Kirk issued an open invitation to anyone questioning the gesture.

Kirk offered her critics a hug of their own:

“Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves—I will give you a free hug any time you want a hug. My love language is touch, if you will.”

Whether Kirk responds to the sneaker controversy remains to be seen. Social media, meanwhile, has continued lacing up the jokes.

Here's how the sneaker saga continued:











Kirk can grieve Charlie however she chooses, whether that means writing about him in the New York Times or putting his face on a pair of sneakers. And while people may find the shoes touching, strange, or downright meme-worthy, she is entitled to choose.

The people commenting on it, however, have their own right to speak. Karen Attiah was fired by The Washington Post after posting comments about Charlie Kirk's death. Nearly a year later, an independent arbitrator ordered the Post to reinstate Attiah and compensate her for lost wages, finding that the newspaper had violated her union protections.

That debate over press freedom is also playing out in Washington. POLITICO, CNN and MS NOW sued the Trump administration this week after their White House press credentials were revoked, arguing that the move violated their First Amendment rights.

So beyond jokes about shoes lie more serious questions about the right to personal expression, public criticism, and freedom of the press.


Latest News

Joanna Wietrzyk
Viral Post

HYROX World Champion Who Soiled Herself During Event Speaks Out To Apologize After Controversy

David Letterman; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

David Letterman's Resurfaced Warning About The Future Of The Media Under 'Authoritarian' Trump Is Eerily Accurate

Screenshot of Dave Lowe
Science & Health

Lifelong Texas Republican Goes Viral With Criticism Of Proposed AI Data Center On '60 Minutes'—And Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

Screenshot of JD Vance at rally in North Carolina
2026 Elections

Vance Dragged After 'Accidentally' Coming Up With Juvenile Nickname For The Far Left In Cringey Speech

More from People/donald-trump

Piers Morgan (left) and Tom Conti (right) react as AI “actor” Tilly Norwood (center) takes their interview in an unexpected direction.
Piers Morgan Uncensored

AI 'Actor' Has Hilariously Bizarre Malfunction During Interview With Piers Morgan In Viral Clip

Somebody reboot Hollywood's newest leading lady.

AI "actor" Tilly Norwood was supposed to be promoting her upcoming film, Misaligned, during an interview with Piers Morgan. Instead, she delivered the kind of viral performance that no amount of programming could have prepared her publicists for.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christina Applegate
Emma McIntyre/SiriusXM/Getty Images

Fans Rally Around Christina Applegate After She Shares New Video Following Months-Long Hospitalization

Friends and Bad Moms actress Christina Applegate has been very open about her multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed in 2021, making her a leading celebrity advocate for the chronic autoimmune disease.

Applegate has since retired from acting while living with her symptoms, though she has remained in the public eye, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

MTG Rips Trump And His 'MAGA Cult' Over Record High Diesel Prices In Blistering Post

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump over record high diesel prices, also taking aim at his "hypocritical MAGA cult" for marching in lockstep behind him.

The national average price of diesel now hovers around $6.50 a gallon, Greene noted in a tweet on X, pointing out that diesel prices were never this high under former President Joe Biden, whom Greene has criticized plenty in the past.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot from TikToker @birdiecda's video; United Airlines Plane
@birdiecda/TikTok; Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Disabled United Passenger Speaks Out After She Was Left Stranded And Locked In Jet Bridge After Landing In Canada

Whether we're traveling through a building or around the world, many of us have fears about something malfunctioning and either leaving us trapped or stranded, potentially with no one knowing that we're missing.

Fears of auto or plane accidents, or even having a phobia about an elevator getting stuck between floors, are pretty common, but TikToker Birdie, @birdiecda, may have unlocked a new fear in some of us: getting trapped on an airport jet bridge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Selena Gomez on a red carpet.
Brianna Bryson / Staff/Getty Images

Selena Gomez's Candid Comments About How People Want Her To Look Like Her 2016 Self Have Fans Sounding Off

We've almost literally watched Selena Gomez grow up before our eyes.

First gaining attention at the age of 10 as part of the ever popular children's series Barney and Friends, she would then gain stardom as a series regular on the Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly Place, leading to a successful music and acting career, including the current hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Keep ReadingShow less