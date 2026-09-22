Fans Rally Around Christina Applegate After She Shares New Video Following Months-Long Hospitalization

Friends and Bad Moms actress Christina Applegate has been very open about her multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed in 2021, making her a leading celebrity advocate for the chronic autoimmune disease.



Applegate has since retired from acting while living with her symptoms, though she has remained in the public eye, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But several months ago, she seemed to disappear completely, and her fans eagerly checked her Instagram, looking for updates and even periodically asking if everything was okay in her comment sections.

In the past week, she's posted on Instagram twice, sharing heartfelt and hopeful posts after spending several months hospitalized to treat her symptoms.

First, she posted an arrangement her 15-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace, made for her in their home, complete with streamers that read, "Yay, you're home!"

You can see that post here:

In a second post, Applegate shared a brief video of herself as she looks now.

She described her new look:

"Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you [Dave Stanwel] for brightening up my cloudy day."

"Love you and love to you all out there"

You can see that post here:

Applegate's fans applauded her for her strength and honesty.

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

Multiple sclerosis is a progressive disease that damages the protective cover around nerves, called myelin, in the central nervous system, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can cause muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness, memory loss and gastrointestinal issues.

Not only is Applegate navigating a chronic illness that's known to be debilitating, but she's also being honest with fans about what she's going through to increase public awareness.

While it might be hard to create posts like this, it's undeniable that fans appreciate knowing that Applegate is home and doing well.