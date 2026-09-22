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Fans Rally Around Christina Applegate After She Shares New Video Following Months-Long Hospitalization

Christina Applegate
Emma McIntyre/SiriusXM/Getty Images

Actor Christina Applegate shared her first video on Instagram on Monday since returning home following a months-long hospitalization amid her battle with multiple sclerosis—and fans are here for it.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 22, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Friends and Bad Moms actress Christina Applegate has been very open about her multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed in 2021, making her a leading celebrity advocate for the chronic autoimmune disease.

Applegate has since retired from acting while living with her symptoms, though she has remained in the public eye, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But several months ago, she seemed to disappear completely, and her fans eagerly checked her Instagram, looking for updates and even periodically asking if everything was okay in her comment sections.

In the past week, she's posted on Instagram twice, sharing heartfelt and hopeful posts after spending several months hospitalized to treat her symptoms.

First, she posted an arrangement her 15-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace, made for her in their home, complete with streamers that read, "Yay, you're home!"

You can see that post here:

In a second post, Applegate shared a brief video of herself as she looks now.

She described her new look:

"Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you [Dave Stanwel] for brightening up my cloudy day."
"Love you and love to you all out there"

You can see that post here:

Applegate's fans applauded her for her strength and honesty.

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

@christinaapplegate/Instagram

Multiple sclerosis is a progressive disease that damages the protective cover around nerves, called myelin, in the central nervous system, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can cause muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness, memory loss and gastrointestinal issues.

Not only is Applegate navigating a chronic illness that's known to be debilitating, but she's also being honest with fans about what she's going through to increase public awareness.

While it might be hard to create posts like this, it's undeniable that fans appreciate knowing that Applegate is home and doing well.

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