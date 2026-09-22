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House Republicans Get Hit With Epic Reminder After Tweet Warning About Communists Building Walls

Mike Johnson flanked by other Republicans
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

After the official House Republicans X account tweeted a warning that "every communist country eventually builds a wall," they were hit with their own past tweets about doing that exact thing.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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After the official House Republicans X account tweeted a warning that "every communist country eventually builds a wall," critics were quick to point out the party's general hypocrisy.

President Donald Trump has long advocated for the United States to construct a border wall, making it a cornerstone of his immigration policy back in 2016. Since then, Republicans have continued to defend the wall as necessary for reasons of national security.

These proposals have been faced with even harsher scrutiny during the second Trump administration, which currently oversees a nationwide immigration crackdown as part of its pledge to launch the largest deportation campaign in American history.

With no sense of irony, House Republicans tweeted the following from its official X account:

"Every communist country eventually builds a wall. It's never to keep people OUT."

You can see the post below.

The tweet is total projection.

Republicans forget it was just last year Trump requested to have the U.S.-Mexico border wall painted black to make it too hot for migrants to climb over it. While detentions and deportations have dominated the latest immigration crackdown, the "Big Beautiful Bill" also set aside $46 million for new wall construction.

Last year, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration plans to expand “waterborne infrastructure” along the Rio Grande, which forms more than half of the southern border. At the time, she said about half a mile of wall is being built each day along the nearly 2,000-mile border.

Noem gave no further details, though Texas authorities have previously deployed floating barriers and reinforced riverbank fencing manned by state troopers, local police and the Texas National Guard.

Oh, and the House GOP has called for the border wall to be built many, many times.

Screenshot of House Republicans older posts saying "Build the wall." @HouseGOP/X

The GOP was swiftly called out.

In recent months, "communism" has become a buzzword for the Trump administration, which has employed the term in an effort to malign democratic socialists, who've seen success in several primaries across the country.

Earlier this year, Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy referred to democratic socialists as "Lulu Lenins," a term that blends the name of the popular athletic wear brand Lululemon with Vladimir Lenin, the Russian revolutionary who helped establish the Soviet Union.

Kennedy also said Cuba's "incompetent" leadership only knows how to "oppress people" after federal prosecutors in the United States announced charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the 1996 shooting down of aircraft operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

Kennedy went on to say that Cuba's leadership likes to "take all their money and they give it to the military and the police and themselves, and to hell with the good people of Cuba.”

Critics pointed out that his words largely apply to the Trump administration, which saw efforts to restore funding for ICE and border patrol operations stall amid concerns about alleged human rights abuses tied to the immigration crackdown. Additionally, a $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund for Trump allies and January 6 insurrectionists also came under scrutiny.

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