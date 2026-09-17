TikToker Shares The Outfits She Wore To School Her Senior Year To Hide Her Teen Pregnancy—And Viewers Are Stunned

Most people would agree that high school is tough, from going through puberty and figuring out who you are, to trying to decide what to do for a career and where you might like to go for trade school or college, and maybe experiencing your first love.

Also, going through teen pregnancy during that time takes the high school experience to a whole other level.

And TikToker @sailors.mama did not want to share that experience with her peers, so as soon as she realized she was pregnant, she switched to online schooling to avoid leaving her house, and whenever she absolutely had to appear in public or post online, she did her best to hide her growing belly.

Her attempts ranged from oversized cover-ups and shirts to loose-fitting dresses and, of course, her graduation gown.

Though she received a few inquiries from peers asking if she was pregnant, telling them "no" was enough to keep most of the gossip at bay, though she felt at events later in her pregnancy, like one of her friend's birthday parties and at graduation, that people were definitely talking about her behind her back.

Now that her child is turning two years old, she's been revisiting old memories and photos, and she's realized that people probably wouldn't have cared as much as she thought.

You can watch the video here:

@sailors.mama Been looking through photos since my baby turns 2 tmrw😭😭 #teenpregnancy #outfits #fyp #teenmom #highschool

Fellow TikTokers were impressed that they could not tell from most of the photos that she'd been pregnant.

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The teen years are already a time when everyone's wondering if other people are looking at them, judging them, or spreading gossip about them, so it's understandable that someone also going through their first pregnancy would assume this to a much higher degree.

However, fellow TikTokers reassured her that her pregnancy was barely detectable, if at all, and that, more importantly, she looked happy, was celebrating her child's second birthday, and had managed to juggle her senior year and graduating while pregnant.

If anything, she seemed to be winning at life, even if she was at first worried about people having a lot to say about it.