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Woman Recounts 'Craziest' Experience At Restaurant While Reality TV Show Was Filming There—And Yikes

Hannah Revels
@hannahhrevels/TikTok

TikToker @hannahhrevels shared her chaotic and frustrating experience at a restaurant with her husband and some friends after learning that an episode of Southern Charm was being filmed inside.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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There's a saying about being a "jack of all trades" that's popular for a reason: basically, you cannot be the best at everything, and if you try to be the master of juggling too many plates, you're likely to drop some of them.

TikToker Hannah Revels went out for a double date, including her husband and a couple of friends, to a restaurant that she did not disclose. It's supposed to be a nicer restaurant that was recently renovated, and it's also located in Charleston, South Carolina, so celebrity sightings are fairly common.

The evening that the two couples went out, however, the restaurant had clearly bitten off more than it could chew.

Through listening in to some conversations from surrounding tables, Revels gathered that the cast of Southern Charm was also at the restaurant that night, and based on the extensive film crew on the premises, they were also likely filming a segment of their show.

While the actors from the show, which follows the exorbitant lives of aristocratic families, might have had a good time, Revels' table service seriously suffered.

It took an hour for the double date to be seated at a table, and while their initial drinks and appetizers came out rather quickly, they had to wait two hours for a few burgers and sides. To make matters worse, the order was completely wrong when it arrived.

The server eventually comped the meal, and the restaurant manager apologized for the slow turnaround and hoped the four would come back another time—but based on that dining experience, none of them saw themselves returning, despite Revels' friends initially highly recommending it.

You can watch the video here:

@hannahhrevels

this was by FAR the craziest experience everrrr!! safe to say we won’t be back🫤 #storytime #crazyrestaurant #charlestonsc #isleofpalms #crazystory

Fellow TikTokers were shocked that the group of four waited for so long without complaining.

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

Others agreed with Revels that some sort of gesture from the manager would have been nice.

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

@hannahhrevels/TikTok

Celebrity sightings are bound to happen, and they can encourage crowds and long wait times while people hope for a chance at an autograph or selfie.

But a restaurant probably shouldn't agree to be open and host a television show at the same time if they're not going to be able to balance hosting the entertainment crowd and usual restaurant guests.

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