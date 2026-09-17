Transphobic UFC Fighter Slammed After Saying He'd Like To 'Beat The Sh*t' Out Of Elliot Page

Sean Strickland is triggered again, and somehow Elliot Page has once again found himself at the center of the UFC fighter’s latest outburst.

This time, Strickland was asked a pretty straightforward question: If he could fight any celebrity, who would he choose? And out of every celebrity on the planet, Page was the name that immediately came to mind.

During a Q&A with Rainbet, Strickland singled out the Oscar-nominated actor:

“Elliot Page, that’s f***ing... all day long; that’s an easy dub. I’d beat the s**t out of him.”

Apparently, nothing rattles the foundations of toxic masculinity quite like a trans man living his best life. All that chest-thumping about strength and toughness sure seems to come with some surprisingly fragile feelings.

And yes, Strickland really went there—watch below:

Sean Strickland says if he could fight any celebrity he'd fight Elliot Page



"All day long, that's an easy dub. I'd beat the sh*t out of him." pic.twitter.com/jhatfOOZOg

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 14, 2026

Of all the hypothetical celebrity matchups a professional UFC fighter could dream up—Dwayne Johnson? Jason Momoa?—he chose Page. Curious.

Even more curious? This isn’t the first time Strickland has shown everyone just how much space Page occupies in his head.

Back in June, Page shared photos and videos documenting his intensive boxing training with New York-based coach Nolan Hanson, showing off a lean, muscular physique and seriously defined six-pack.

He described the training as “an essential part” of his life, praising Nolan’s approach to both the physical and psychological sides of boxing and warning followers they might end up getting just as “hooked” as he has.

Page proudly showed off the results of his work in the ring:

Pretty harmless stuff, right? Apparently, Strickland saw Page minding his own business and decided the occasion desperately needed his opinion.

What followed was a hate-filled, transphobic tirade that deadnamed and misgendered Page, attacked his transition, and portrayed trans identity as something dangerous to society.

Strickland put it all on display:

I try not to make fun of Ellen Page. At the of the day she is a severely mentally ill woman who has mutilated her body and done irreversible harm while the left cheers it on. This is regression of America, not progress. Never give into the trans movement.

— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 30, 2026

And lest anyone mistake his fixation on Page for an isolated case, Strickland has amassed quite the record of targeting LGBTQ+ people. During Pride Month in June, he shared an AI-generated video depicting himself violently attacking trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a fighting ring, while celebrating what he saw as the disappearance of Pride displays.

Strickland accompanied the violent deepfake with this message:

“I’ve yet to see one rainbow flag. We’re back!!!”

Somehow, that wasn’t even his ugliest commentary. Ahead of UFC 297 in January 2024, Strickland attacked trans people before turning his ire on a reporter.

Strickland made his contempt unmistakably clear:

“You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f— you.”

His anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric hasn’t stopped there. Strickland later wrote on X, “Say what you want about Trump but June has got far less gay,” and responded to criticism by describing homosexuality as “anti-American.”

GLAAD condemned the violent Mulvaney deepfake:

“This AI-generated video depicts an abhorrent act of physical violence – it is all the more heinous that this verified Instagram account is using deepfake technology to depict and celebrate an extreme attack against a prominent trans woman, posted deliberately at the start of Pride Month.”

UFC CEO and president Dana White has previously described Strickland as a “nightmare” to work with, but his controversies haven’t stopped the organization from booking him. When it comes to fighters’ inflammatory rhetoric, White has largely washed his hands of it, invoking free speech and maintaining they’re entitled to say and believe whatever they want.

White did, however, find time in June to head to the White House, appearing alongside President Donald Trump for the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn. So there’s that.

And social media certainly found time to respond to Strickland’s latest outburst:

u/crunch816/Reddit

u/RandO_o/Reddit

u/Joaaayknows/Reddit

u/Nervous-Form698/Reddit

u/gryme85/Reddit

u/Quiet1408/Reddit

u/J0shua1985/Reddit

u/uncultured_swine2099/Reddit

u/RelativeCareless2192/Reddit

u/Defiant_Ad4348/Reddit

u/RoddRoward/Reddit

u/baismannen/Reddit

Strickland is a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion who has fought professionally since 2008. Page, meanwhile, is an Oscar-nominated actor whose acclaimed performance in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has generated fresh awards buzz.

Yet Page keeps popping up in Strickland’s commentary.

So what does it say when a two-time UFC champion spends this much energy being bothered by a trans actor simply existing? Maybe real strength looks more like living authentically, celebrating your identity, and finding joy in who you really are—without asking Strickland, or anyone else, for permission.