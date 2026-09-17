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Guy Sparks Debate After Calling Out 'Nightmare' Date Who Racked Up $330 Bill At Frozen Yogurt Shop In Viral TikTok

Screenshots from @phlynnmartin's TikTok
@phlynnmartin/TikTok

TikToker @phlynnmartin shared a video about how he went on a date with a woman who ordered the largest size of cup from a pricey frozen yogurt chain in Australia and added every possible topping—and fellow TikTokers have thoughts.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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TikToker Phlynn Martin may not be crying over spilled milk, but he might be ready to cry over money spent on frozen yogurt.

After going on a first date with "a friend," Martin sat in his car and shared the story of going to the popular Melbourne-based frozen yogurt chain, Yo Chi. He looked increasingly shocked and perplexed over what he clearly perceived as offense after offense to proper dating etiquette.

For a light first date where the two could talk, they selected Yo Chi, and the problems started right at the beginning when they selected which size of cup they wanted. According to Martin, there were three sizes to choose from, with the small being the most reasonable for frozen yogurt and the large option being totally "outrageous."

Martin was immediately put off when his date selected the largest serving cup option. He tried to justify it at first, thinking she wanted space for the yogurt to not spill over, but then she filled the cup to the brim and was not shy about adding toppings, either.

When they sat down together to eat, Martin had a philosophy about eating the yogurt slowly and savoring it, while his date quickly ate her entire serving. According to his account, fellow customers were staring at them by this point in the date.

Martin was still eating his yogurt when his date started to comment on his yogurt, saying that it looked good and that she wanted to try it. After repeatedly asking, and then even grabbing for the cup, Martin let her try it before refusing to give her more of his serving.

Though the date started off well and he thought they'd connected, Martin was disturbed by what happened at Yo Chi and even more disturbed by the price, which he claimed was $330, and which he claimed she did not offer to help cover.

It had been several days since the date, and Martin had not heard from his date, and he did not plan on reaching out.

You can watch the video here:

@phlynnmartin

honestly couldn’t believe it #date #storytime

Fellow TikTokers were critical of Martin's spiral about the first date.

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

@phlynnmartin/TikTok

Going out for coffee or frozen yogurt is a great first date option, so that the couple does not have to commit to the time and price of a full dinner, or sit quietly through a movie with someone they may not know well.

But clearly, Phlynn Martin will need to declare his standards up front before going on any more frozen yogurt dates.

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