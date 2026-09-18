Ken Paxton Just Tried To Shame James Talarico For Naming His Favorite Drag Queen—And It Backfired Instantly

When asked about her chances by E! News, Ralph confidently said:

"'Abbott Elementary,' top of the conversation, nominated for best cast. I'm looking forward to a win since we're the only real comedy in the category."

You can catch the moment here:

The moment quickly went viral, because viewers were not impressed by how Ralph's comment dismissed the other projects in the category for Outstanding Comedy Series.

While there has been some discourse about whether or not The Bear qualifies as a comedy, there were still Hacks, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and Widow's Bay to consider.

Not to mention that some of these projects also have big-name celebrities, particularly Only Murders in the Building, with Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, involved in them.

A healthy conversation about the nominated shows started up in the "Abbott Elementary" subReddit.

"Totally agree on 'The Bear,' but 'Only Murders' and 'Hacks' are both comedies imo, just a different format than what we get on cable TV. Haven’t watched the rest, so I don't know." —kurapikun

"'Widow’s Bay' is 100% a comedy. This is not one of those times where they tell one joke in the show and call it a comedy. It is unambiguously a comedy. It’s also significantly more creative and has better acting than 'Abbott.' The wins were deserved." —FunPersonality1240

"'Nobody Wants This' is pure comedy, it's a rom-com series whose biggest dramatic beats are parts of the will they/won't they part of the relationship, and 'Widow's Bay' is definitely a comedy; it's just a horror comedy." —Infamous-Lab-8136

"As someone who watched 'Ghosts,' 'Abbott,' and 'Widow’s Bay,' 'Widow’s Bay' is absolutely the show this year that had me laughing the most and hardest. I’ve loved 'Abbott' in previous seasons, but, for me, this year was not as strong."

"'Widow's Bay' does have serious moments (scary and/or genuine drama), and it's not wall-to-wall jokes along the lines of something like, say, '30 Rock.' But it's been at least a decade since a TV show made me laugh as hard as 'Widow's Bay.' It's got a weird sense of humor but is very funny." —Chi_Law

"Side note: How is 'Ghosts' not nominated?!"

"'Ghosts' is a phenomenal show, based on the BBC show of the same name. Quinta has mentioned it as their main ratings rival. I think it gets bigger numbers than 'Abbott,' but it's not really discussed as much. It's a shame." —MyNameCannotBeSpoken

"Do I think none of the other shows in the category were comedies? No."

"Do the Emmys need to be called out for classifying comedies as anything 30 minutes long until 2021? Yes."

"Do the Emmys need to be called out for accepting when networks classify shows as comedies because they think it's easier to get awards there than in drama? Also yes."

"I haven't seen most of the nominees ('Widow's Bay' seems like my kind of thing, though), but 'Abbott Elementary' is a phenomenal show that has four wins out of 37 nominations. 'What We Do in the Shadows' got one win out of 35."

"Meanwhile, 'The Bear' has 21 thanks to rampant category fraud."

"She made a valid point because 'Abbott' is the most comedy-focused show in the comedy line-up, and they've been doing amazing work for five seasons without the recognition they deserve; meanwhile, a show can scoop up wins not because it's a comedy, but because it's easier to win when they're not up against actual dramas." —video-kid

In light of the online commentary, Sheryl Lee Ralph issued an apology on her Instagram Stories, where she claimed that she spoke from a place of excitement and not a place of disrespect.

Ralph wrote:

"I want to sincerely apologize for my choice of words in some interviews yesterday on the Emmy red carpet."

"In the excitement of celebrating our show and the incredible work we have all done together, I said something that did not reflect what I truly feel about our fellow artists and the extraordinary shows in our comedy community."

"My intention was to celebrate what we've built and never to diminish anyone else."

"But intention doesn't erase impact, and I understand how my words sounded dismissive. For that, I am truly sorry."

"I have so much respect for all the writers, casts, and crews making wonderful television alongside us. I should have chosen my words with greater care, and I'm grateful for the grace to say so."

You can see the Instagram Story here:

@thesherylleeralph/Instagram

After Ralph apologized, some fans pointed out that she kind of had a point.













Projects that intersect genres are sure to inspire conversations like this, and there are bound to be some disagreements.

While some understood where Ralph was coming from in calling Abbott Elementary the only "real" comedy in the nomination pool this year, others argued that the other nominations had enough comedic elements to qualify.

Either way, Ralph did a wonderful job of pointing out that it's important that these projects receive the respect and recognition they deserve, regardless of their genre.