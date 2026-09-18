Minnesota Shoplifter's Mugshot Goes Viral After People Think She Looks A Lot Like Jennifer Lopez

BREAKING: Megastar Jennifer Lopez has been arrested for shoplifting in Minnesota—oh wait, it's just a woman who LOOKS like Jennifer Lopez.
But like, really, really looks like Jennifer Lopez. So much so her mugshot is going viral.
It all went down in Monticello, Minnesota, where 35-year-old Cyrena Anne Quast was arrested on Aug. 30 after giving herself the five-finger discount in a store.
After being hauled in and booked, her mugshot quickly went viral for its uncanny resemblance to Lopez. Jenny from the cell block, anyone?
They really are dead ringers for each other—though AI detection tools have found that some media outlets like the New York Post have edited the photo to look even more like JLo.
Anyway, Quast was caught stealing multiple packs of batteries for power tools, totaling around $580 worth of merchandise, according to a filed criminal complaint.
She was detected after an employee recognized her from a previous shoplifting incident just days before.
Filings show that Quast admitted to her crimes and was booked on a gross misdemeanor theft charge.
But of course the details of her crimes have been the last thing on people's mind. It's that uncanny resemblance to one of our greatest film and music divas.
Naturally, the internet has gone wild and Quast's mugshot quickly began generating a whole slew of jokes.
To be fair, Lopez isn't a stranger to legal trouble either: She was arrested and charged with possessing a stolen gun following a 1999 shooting at New York nightclub Hot Chocolate shortly after Christmas that year.
The shooting occurred during an altercation between another clubgoer and Lopez's boyfriend at the time, Sean "Puffy" Combs, who was alleged to be the shooter.
The pair fled in an SUV but were pulled over after running a red light, where police found the stolen weapon in the car.
As Combs' legal troubles more recently have escalated following horrifying claims of sexual assault and human trafficking from one of his exes, scrutiny over the 1999 case has renewed recently as well.
Rumors suggest that Lopez was far more involved in the shooting than previously thought, acting as a "gun mule" who brought the stolen weapon into the club for Combs.
Regardless, all charges against Lopez were quickly dropped.
Quast is unlikely to be so lucky, however. Though she was released from jail the day after her arrest on August 30, she's likely got a tough road ahead, as this is far from her first run-in with the law.
Records show she has previously arrested for everything from drug possession and DWI to fleeing police and providing false identification, along with lots of traffic infractions. Jenny from the cell-block indeed.